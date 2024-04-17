The Big Picture Caress chose to play as her brother Paul Russell, a successful rapper and singer.

Paul has over 367,000 Instagram followers and has collaborated with multiple brands.

Paul transitioned from a desk job to full-time music, building a successful career.

Once again, people compete to become the most popular profile on The Circle Season 6. The cast interacts through the show's platform where they'll play games, chat, and rank their favorite players until there is one winner of $100,000. You can either play as yourself or catfish as someone else on the Netflix show. Both options come with different risks.

Caress Russell is a poet and motivational speaker. The Dallas, Texas contestant chose to play as her younger brother, Paul Russell. "My little brother is 11 years younger than me, and honestly, he knows a lot more about social media," she said in the premiere. She revealed he has 300,000 followers, and she has "hardly any." So who is Paul? Here is everything to know about the real person inspiring her profile.

Who Is Paul Russell Who Is Mentioned on 'The Circle?'

The rapper and singer's song "Lil Boo Thang" went viral, which helped boost his following. He recently performed the fun song on American Idol. He announced on his new single, "Eat, Prey, Love," that he was touring in Europe, then will tour in the United States with Meghan Trainor on stage. He also recently posted a picture on Instagram at the White House with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

The singer currently has 367,000 followers on Instagram. But he unsurprisingly has more followers on TikTok because of his music. He has over 505,000 followers and paid partnerships with State Farm, Glade, and collaborated with Golden Bachelor. One TikTok showed the women from the season fighting over Paul. "Ladies, look, I think you're all wonderful, and I've enjoyed each of our one-on-ones, you know, saying good night at 7 p.m." he told them. "Explaining internet memes and you teaching me about the '70s. But I can only choose one of you to introduce my Jingle Ball performance." The video ended with a cliffhanger.

Paul explained in an interview with 102.7KIISFM that he went from a desk job to fully focusing on music since his song went viral. He worked in finance at a tech company, then quit his job the week the song was released. Paul admitted his dream job was working in business, but was looking for more once he got it. Paul said he has an album ready but doesn't know when it'll be released. His sister might not be a social media expert, but she is potentially introducing her brother's music to even more people by being on the show. Maybe she'll win $100,000 for her hard work.

The first four episodes of The Circle Season 6 premiered on April 17 on Netflix, with new episodes becoming available every Wednesday.

