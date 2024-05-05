Through its six seasons to date, The Circle has seen an eclectic mix of contestants. These have even included Mel B and Emma Bunton from The Spice Girls catfishing as a 28-year-old male named Jared and, in the latest sixth season, an AI robot catfishing as a young man named Max. AI player aside, Myles Reed from season 6 is quickly emerging as one of the best players, unapologetically playing as himself and charming most people in the game.

But he has stiff competition from some of the best contestants throughout the first five seasons of the reality competition show. Not all the best players ended up winning in the end, but they made their mark on what is considered one of the most unique, modern concept reality shows on TV today.

10 Sammie Cimarelli (Season 1)

Placed: Third

Sammie Cimarelli instantly came off as genuine and kind, and that got her far in the game. As the AI proved in season 6, one of the best ways to win The Circle is to play with positivity, and that she did. She created tight bonds with others, such that they went out of their way to protect her. No one ever questioned if she was who she said she was, and she was able to find common ground with so many others. She also opened up about her personal life, having deep and intimate conversations with many of her fellow players that dredged up emotions.

While much of this was simply Sammie being herself, it proved a worthwhile strategy in the game. Had she not been on the season with two other very strong players, Joey Sasso and Shubham Goel, who had become fast friends in the game, she might have had a chance at winning.

9 Yu Ling Wu (Season 4)

Placed: Third

One of the most entertaining, not to mention fashionable, contestants on the show to date, Yu Ling Wu had an important role, representing the only Asian American in the cast. She played as herself and didn’t try to sugar-coat anything about her. A self-described firecracker, she was funny and relatable to others.

Yu Ling wasn’t afraid to engage in some innocent flirting if she felt it would get her further in the game. And it did as she made it all the way to the end, ranking in third place. Her flirting with Nathan and detective skills in trying to figure out which profile belonged to The Spice Girls were among the most entertaining conversations she had on the show.

8 Seaburn Williams (Season 1)

Placed: Fifth

Seaburn Williams quickly became a fan favorite, playing as his girlfriend Rebecca, using her photos and trying to emulate her as best he could. He was central to one of the funniest moments on the show when he ended up in a girls’ only chat that morphed into a talk about menstrual cycles. Seaburn handled himself well for the most part, despite being uncomfortable with the topic. But when things got awkward, and he said something puzzling to the ladies, he quickly removed himself from the chat to avoid outing his true identity.

He was one of the most convincing catfishes on one of the best reality competition shows of all time. He made it far by forging close bonds with other players like Shubham, all of whom were totally convinced that he was who he said he was. His hilarious facial expressions and images of him hugging a stuffed animal on the couch with a glass of wine in hand showed that he fully immersed himself in the experience. He wasn’t just playing as Rebecca, he was truly trying to become her, completely meshing with the experiment like few others have to date.

7 Nick Uhlenhuth (Season 3)

Placed: Fifth

Nick Uhlenluth was such a fan favorite that he was brought back as a catfish profile after he was sent home. While his gameplay as himself made him popular among others, it was his catfishing as a ghost hunter named Vince that allowed his playful side to really shine. Nick tried his best to depict himself as a relatable, less intimidating drummer versus the big tech worker he actually was, a wise decision in a game where any little detail about you can be perceived as a threat.

From flirting to wearing capes and putting his goofy attitude on full display, Nick’s antics were no match for the others, who instantly loved him. He tried to stir up drama and fashioned himself a mastermind on the show. While he didn’t last as long as he (and fans) had hoped, Nick remains one of the most memorable players on the show.

6 Chaz Lawery (Season 5)

Placed: Runner-Up

Chaz Lawery lasted all the way to the end of the game, thanks to his friendly personality and authenticity, playing as himself. He was serious about the game, taking notes like many others have. But he went deeper, using them not just for reference and recall, but also to analyze how everyone was interacting in the group and private chats.

Considering that Chaz was ranked in the top for several weeks in a row, it’s no surprise he made it to the end. He and Raven were a dynamic duo, and together, they were almost able to win over their ally Sam. He managed to play through the entire season without making any enemies, a valiant accomplishment.

5 Lee Swift/River (Season 2)

Placed: Fourth

Lee Swift was such a sweet soul on the second season of The Circle, the best season of the show to date. He was one of the oldest contestants who successfully managed to pull off convincing others that he was a 24-year-old student and waiter named River. He fully captured the essence of River, largely because he made the young man effectively a younger version of himself.

The fact that Lee is an author in real life helped him compose thoughtful and careful messages that never made him come across as threatening. Writing under a pen name in his profession, he also had prior experience pretending to be someone else. He is also familiar with creating fictional characters that live through a narrative, which is sort of what he was doing on the show, as well as heavily researching situations. Everyone loved River, and his friendship with Courtney was wholesome and sweet. He felt genuine sadness any time someone got blocked, making him win the hearts of fans at home, too.

4 Chloe Veitch (Season 2)

Placed: Runner-Up

Chloe Veitch went into The Circle as a known personality to reality TV show fans having been a fan favorite on Too Hot to Handle. She played herself, and some of the other cast members knew who she was having watched that show. That instantly made her popular, and her conversation style made everyone convinced it was her since the style of her text messages and choice of words sounded exactly like she would.

Chloe was vivacious, fun, and entertaining in every scene. Her flirtations with Trevor, who was actually his real-life wife DeLeesa playing as him, were a highlight of the season. The bond she formed with him/her helped get Chloe to the end, but it was also her friendly nature and quirky personality that made her a favorite. Even when she discovered she had been duped at the reveal, she took it all in stride.

3 Joey Sasso (Season 1)

Placed: Winner

Joey Sasso personified what the experiment was all about. With the concept of The Circle being new at the time, fans expected that the show would feature cast members who fit stereotypes. But Joey was anything but. Fans instantly pegged him to be a ditzy meathead with an inflated ego since he was a 25-year-old, chiseled Italian bartender from New York. But he was the complete opposite. He was sweet, kind, and forged one of the tightest bonds ever on the show with Shubham, the quiet and reserved self-professed nerd.

Any time someone new came into the game, Joey was welcoming. He never talked badly about anyone, stayed loyal to his allies, was positive to a fault, and never stirred the pot. His likability is why he continued to rank high in the ratings week after week. Weirdly, no one ever wanted to see him go, despite the fact that it was a competition he was skating by to win.

2 Shubham Goel (Season 1)

Placed: Runner-Up

Shubham is another player from the inaugural season of the guilty pleasure reality show who bucked stereotypes and even surprised himself. Considered to be the unpopular kid in real life, Shubham interacted with people he likely would never have run in the same circles in real life. Yet Shubham’s kindness, wittiness, and genuine authentic self-lit up the screen. Everyone loved Shubham, and he found himself becoming an influencer more than he ever imagined he would.

Shubham’s friendship with Joey was a highlight of the season as the two continuously looked out for one another, and reportedly remained friends after as well. Fans felt Shubham’s devastation when he met Rebecca in person, who was played by her boyfriend Seaburn. He felt a genuine brotherly-sisterly connection to her, demonstrating that there was more depth to the show than anyone realized could be possible. He was so beloved that Shubham returned to the game in season 5 where he played as a woman named Sasha, but he didn’t get as far when he couldn’t play as his genuine self.

1 DeLeesa St. Agathe (Season 2)

Placed: Winner

Arguably no one has played better than DeLeesa St. Agathe, who went in as a catfish playing as her husband Trevor and fully immersed herself in the role. She brought a notebook filled with details that could help her truly embody her husband and convince others that she was a single man and not a married woman. When there was a trivia game that included questions about football, she referred to her notebook which she had studied with her husband to learn details he would know, but she wouldn’t, further solidifying to others that she was who she said she was. DeLeesa took the game seriously and it paid off.

But DeLeesa also had loads of fun and was fun to watch. She didn’t shy away from flirting, particularly with Chloe, which created an alliance between the two women that got them both to the end of the game. She was popular, showed tons of personality, and shocked everyone when she revealed that she wasn’t who she said she was.

