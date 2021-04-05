Netflix has rolled out a trailer for Season 2 of its popular social media game show, The Circle, teasing a more strategic game show beginning April 14. The new season will feature eight new contestants, including Chloe Veitch from Season 1 of Netflix’s other popular game show, Too Hot To Handle.

The trailer sees the eight contestants living in confined apartments wholly isolated from the rest of the cast once again. They will need to endure all types of twists and turns, have to flirt, befriend, piss off and compete against each other in social media competitions to ultimately become the top influencer on the way to a $100,000 grand prize. Veitch can be seen in the trailer as she enters her game show apartment in The Circle. Other contestants are seen becoming curious about other houseguests' catfishing or hyperactively screaming out emojis to type. Either way, this season will undoubtedly have something for even the most casual fans.

Season 2 of The Circle will be released in weekly four-episode increments, since it was announced in March that the Netflix series and Too Hot to Handle would be switching to this unique streaming strategy, allowing fans an easier time digesting each episode and competition. This confirmation from Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series Branden Reigg means that both reality series will premiere weekly instead of the previous style of releasing all episodes at once for marathon viewing. The Circle, an unscripted reality show by Motion Content Group and Studio Lambert, is developed by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett and executive producers Melia Brown, Saul Fearnley, Ros Coward and Jonno Richards.

Check out the exciting new trailer below, and don’t miss Season 2 of Netflix’s The Circle premiering each week starting April 14!

