Circle, message: less than five months after the release of The Circle’s Season 2, Netflix is going ahead and giving fans of the social media reality competition series another run in 2021. And the news is good for those who are in need of their Circle fix: Season 3 will be a month-long event.

Starting September 8, Netflix will drop four episodes every week for three weeks, and then air the finale on September 29, in which the winner (or "top influencer") of the competition will be crowned, get the $100,00 prize and all the participants will be revealed to each other. Michelle Buteau is returning as host.

The Circle became extremely relatable during the pandemic, as it had contestants locked inside an apartment, talking to each other through social media and being able to hide who they really are with fake (or “catfish”) profiles. In the game, you need to be the most popular player so you won’t get voted out (or “blocked”) from The Circle. Contrary to most reality competitions, eliminated players are substituted and no competitor knows each other until they are blocked or revealed in the finale.

The Circle is back and season 3 promises more twists and surprises in store. A cast of eight new contestants enter The Circle, where they flirt, befriend, piss off, and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. With $100k on the line, will they be able to earn clout and figure out who is real and who is a catfish? Critics' Choice Award winner Michelle Buteau returns to host the competition series. The Circle is a four-week must-watch social media competition launching on September 8 and continuing with new episodes on September 15, 22, and finale on September 29th.

