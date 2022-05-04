Well, it seems that Netflix wants to make us holler. The streamer has been teasing us about the Spice Girls participating in hit reality competition The Circle, and the Season 4 trailer pretty much gave it away without explicitly stating they would be in the game. But now we know: It was all true! In a video posted this morning, Melanie Brown (aka Mel B aka Scary Spice) and Emma Bunton (aka Baby Spice) revealed themselves and confirmed that not only they are huge fans of the series, but are also entering as contestants in Season 4.

Of course, this makes the current season of The Circle its spiciest yet, and Emma and Mel revealed how they’ll make it happen. In the competition, every player is isolated in a room and can only communicate through a social network called the Circle. You can interact as yourself or catfish as someone else in order to try and boost your popularity. This is what Mel B and Emma will do: The Spice Girls duo entered the competition as "Jared", and their mission is not to win the game, but to fool as many players as they can for as long as they stay.

As per The Circle tradition, players are only revealed to each other when they are eliminated (or “blocked”), so this means that Scary and Baby Spice could navigate the entire game without ever being discovered. Normally, players only get blocked if other contestants feel like there’s something off about their personality, or if they don’t manage to make alliances. As the girls won’t present as themselves, making friends might end up becoming their biggest challenge. More fun for us watching, and a real shock to the system when other players eventually find out who they are.

This isn’t the first time that two players catfish as one individual. The strategy has proven rewarding in previous seasons, as two minds think quicker than one and make for more convincing fake profiles. The Circle has also flirted with bringing in pop stars before: in Season 2, a player decided to catfish as N*SYNC member Lance Bass – which, of course, confused all players and made for an exciting competition.

Once again hosted by Michelle Buteau, The Circle Season 4 premiered today with four episodes. The rest of the season will roll out weekly through May with batches of episodes being released at a time. Episodes 5 through 8 will air on May 11, episodes 9 to 12 will air May 18, and the finale will hit Netflix on May 25.

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 4:

The Circle is back for Season 4, and we’re turning the heat up higher than ever! What else would anyone expect from the spiciest season yet? More catfishing, more drama, more money and surprises await as a new set of contestants compete in challenges to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. The Circle is hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau.

You can check out the Spice Girls reveal video below:

