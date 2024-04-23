The Big Picture An A.I. named Max is a contestant on The Circle using a real person's face, sparking controversy.

TikToker Griffin James discovers his face was used for Max, turning it into hilarious skits.

Despite not competing, Griffin's persona is being portrayed by A.I. in The Circle.

Season 6 of The Circle has a contestant we've never seen before. The Netflix show keeps up with the times by including artificial intelligence or A.I. in the game. We usually see humans making a social media profile based on themselves or catfish as another person. This time, a computer is catfishing like a human to win the $100,000 prize on the reality television series.

The computer goes by "Max" and there is a human cuddling a dog in the profile picture. A.I. can make art and pictures based on art and people who already exist. But it's been revealed that Max's picture is of a real human who isn't on the show. A TikTok user named "GrifJames" shared a video of him watching Max's introduction with a series of pictures. He then shows his face. "That's me!" he says. "They used my face." His voice then trails off and he looks sad. "They used my face," he repeated.

The Circle Participants enter a unique competition where they communicate only through a social media platform, isolated from each other. They must choose to either present their true selves or create a persona, as they vie to be voted the most popular by their peers and win a substantial cash prize. Release Date January 1, 2020 Cast Michelle Buteau Main Genre Reality Seasons 7 Distributor Netflix Number of Episodes 51 Streaming Service(s) Netflix Franchise(s) The Circle Directors Tom Lowry

The Person Behind Max's Picture in 'The Circle'

Griffin James posted another TikTok of Max interacting with Lauren LaChant. The video is a close-up of Max's profile picture with his dog, "Pippa." The TikToker says, "Blueberry, don't freak out...but Netflix used our faces on a reality show." The dog looks up at him and the words, "Call our lawyer!" appear on the screen.

That's not all. He did another TikTok reading from a script with his picture on The Circle behind him. "Hi, my name is Griffin, and I am the Netflix A.I. or 'Max,'" he starts. "Wow, what a crazy, joyful experience this has been hahaha. To be clear, I fully consent." His face falls at this. "Giving my face to Netflix has been a dream come true," he continues. "I am happy to play a role in A.I. joining our society. A.I. is good and a friend to humans." He then turns to someone off-camera and asks for his dog back.

Griffin's other TikTok are funny skits. He also has videos of him doing stand-up comedy. The A.I. choose a second picture of Max with animals. So Griffin, unsurprisingly, has a TikTok feeding some horses. The comedian is based in Southern California and his Instagram shows he'll be performing at Netflix Is a Joke Fest. Griffin might not be competing in The Circle, but his persona is working for the A.I.

The first four episodes of The Circle Season 6 premiered on April 17 on Netflix, with new episodes becoming available every Wednesday. Watch on Netflix