The game to win friends on The Circle becomes harder in season 6 with an artificial intelligence twist. Lauren LaChant gained the power of influencer and chose a new player to join the circle. Little did she know, she was letting in a computer that was trying to win based on what it learned from the previous seasons. The reality cast was then told to figure out which of them wasn't human.

Collider talked to Lauren and Brandon Baker, who catfishes as his friend, Olivia this season. The powerful players give their reactions to the twist, who they suspected, and their plan to keep an ally in the game. Lauren and Olivia became the first influencers of season 6. They had the power to choose someone to join the game. Brandon chose Quori-Taylor Bullock, and Lauren chose Max. The problem was Max was A.I. instead of a human.

Lauren Thinks the Circle Producers Set Her Up

Lauren suspects the producers set the perfect trap for her. "I feel like they knew I was gonna pick the dog," she told Collider. She suspects the other person in the Simon picture might just be a producer, if human at all, when asked if she met the men in the pictures. "He could be a guy, but he hasn't reached out," she said.

The cast was told there was someone in the game who wasn't human, and the search was on. Lauren already suspected Paul Russell played by Caress was a catfish, then wondered if he was A.I. "I was like it's Paul," Lauren said. "It's definitely Paul, because I noticed that the way that Paul talked was not like a 26-year-old man. It felt very weird and off. And even in the beginning, I was like, 'Why does Paul talk like this?' There's something a little weird, especially not getting 'my guy.'" She then figured this phrase wouldn't make sense to A.I.

However, the other cast members were more suspicious of Steffi Hill, who is an astrologer. "A lot of my friends are really big on astrology and big on yoga and things like that," Lauren explained. "So I really have interacted with a lot of people like that and those are like my circle of people. So I thought that she really talked like somebody that was an astrology person, so I didn't really get those same vibes as everybody else who really hasn't been around those kinds of people, I think."

Olivia a.k.a Brandon Thought Max Was Hot

Lauren wrote in the group chat that she thought it was Paul. At least she wasn't alone. Steffi and Brandon voted for Kyle. The catfish thought it was weird the athlete was not showing off his muscles in his second picture. Brandon told Collider more about his thoughts on Max's profile. "Oh my God, so it was so funny when Max first came into the circle I was like, 'He's hot,'" he admitted. "I was like, oh my God, why is he so hot? He's attractive. He's outdoorsies. I was like, 'When are we getting married?' And then they announced the AI and…we played that game, and I was hold on a second."

He revealed Max's answer to the empathy question was a red flag. "Other players didn't have a real empathetic answer, but Max's answer just was completely a joke," the catfisher explained. "There was no hint of empathy. I was like, 'I'm not buying it.' Everyone else that made a joke about it also kind of said they felt bad. Max was just like 'She's gonna have to download apps' and that's what a computer would say."

The nurse suspected Max but had to "fully change my opinions." Brandon threw out Kyle's name to get less attention on Steffi. Myles Reed chose to block Steffi, which hurts Brandon and Lauren's games the most. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if they can make new allies or strengthen other relationships to win the $100,000.

The first four episodes of The Circle Season 6 premiered on April 17 on Netflix, with new episodes becoming available every Wednesday.