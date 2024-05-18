The Big Picture The Circle season 6 introduced artificial intelligence, with Brandon as Olivia blocking Myles.

Myles Reed had a surprise relationship revelation with QT and a strategic alliance with Kyle.

Kyle Fuller's romantic antics led to suspicions, hilarious confrontations, and a strategic miscalculation.

The Circle season 6 kept the game relevant with the times by throwing artificial intelligence into the mix. But the Netflix reality competition series kept its popular staples, with players either joining the game as themselves or catfishing as someone else. The final episodes showed Brandon Baker, who is playing Olivia, getting the secret influencer power to block someone from the game. The cast then ranked each other in popularity once more to crown the winner of $100,000. Collider spoke to Brandon, Myles Reed, Kyle Fuller, and Lauren LaChant about the season. They gave their reaction to their winner, how their fellow players talked about them, and the fake and real romances that bloomed while competing against each other.

Myles Reed started the season in a strong alliance with Kyle. Then Quori-Tyler "QT" Bullock joined the cast and flirted with the A.I. engineer. He revealed he had been discovered for the Netflix show through his Bumble profile. "I flirted, but I didn't think that was happening on The Circle because I was afraid it was gonna be some 40-year-old man named Bruce, but then yeah, you get in your feels," he said with a smile.

The Circle Participants enter a unique competition where they communicate only through a social media platform, isolated from each other. They must choose to either present their true selves or create a persona, as they vie to be voted the most popular by their peers and win a substantial cash prize. Release Date January 1, 2020 Cast Michelle Buteau Main Genre Reality Seasons 7 Distributor Netflix Number of Episodes 51 Streaming Service(s) Netflix Franchise(s) The Circle Directors Tom Lowry

Image via Netflix

Now he has nothing but good things to say about the Laker girl. Myles said they went on several dates and reconnected at watch parties. "We're definitely still hanging out exploring things," he said. "But it's early days. But it's definitely, I think in the back of your mind right after filming, you think you're not sure if it's real or not, still even if there is that, because there's some strategy." However, finally getting to see how they talked about each other in the episodes got Myles in his "feels a bit."

While Myles was flirting, Jordan Staff was plotting his demise. "I found out very late into the game or else that would have changed a lot of stuff," he claimed. The engineer argues that Jordan would've had a good chance in the finale, leaving himself and QT in the game. "I was riding for him heavy," Myles said. He didn't want him to win over other players, but he did want him to go to the finals.

Brandon became the secret influencer and blocked Myles from the game, slashing his own chances. "At the end of the day, I kind of make it to the finals even though I'm not. I'm there the whole way," he said proudly. Myles acknowledged it was a good move for Olivia because he would've voted Kyle and QT number one and two. "There's no blood on the hands there," he said. "I get it."

Kyle Fuller Was Scared of Meeting Olivia at Finale

Image via Netflix

Kyle had to move forward to the finale without his longest ally. He had a great chance at winning, but also a great chance at being the season's villain. The basketball player is happily married, but pretends to be single in the game. He flirted with Lauren and Olivia throughout the season. "I was thinking, 'How am I going to tell this girl that I'm married?'" Kyle told Collider. "The way that Brandon was responding to me, was kind of like, OK, this is not a game anymore. They're expecting something after this. 'Cause she kept saying this is more than a game. This is real life type of things."

Related The 10 Worst Contestants on 'The Circle,' Ranked Netflix's 'The Circle' has seen some great players throughout its run...and some pretty bad ones.

The athlete questioned if he took things too far and was nervous about breaking this woman's heart. "I felt like sh-t," he admitted. Luckily, the men were tricking each other and it led to laughs. Kyle did warn his wife about his flirty strategy with two women. The first one he believed to have betrayed him, which wasn't true. Paul played by Caress accused Lauren of flirting with him when she called him "king" and told Kyle this. "Now when I look back, I'm upset because she definitely was not flirting with Paul at all," Kyle said.

Lauren was Suspicious of Paul

Image via Netflix

Other players didn't believe Lauren's theory about Paul. "She did say that she was suspicious of Paul, but the thing is, I was so locked on the bro code," the husband explained. So he didn't figure out Paul was a catfish until it was too late. Kyle revealed that he confronted Lauren about flirting with another man in the finale.

Lauren had a very different perspective on her relationship with Kyle throughout the season. "I flirted with Kyle the whole time," she told Collider. She admitted to being "oblivious" to any problems he had with her. The gamer realized at the finale that Kyle didn't trust her. What's her reaction to the basketball player flirting with someone else? "I love a little triangle," she said. "He is great at flirting, [...] good on him," she later said. "He found a wife and he did it good. So, I don't know, like, I could take some pages from his book."

Related The 10 Best Contestants on 'The Circle,' Ranked The best players on The Circle through its first five season have made their mark for various reasons, and they didn't always win.

There was one more woman who was important to Kyle's game and that was QT. His "sister" in the game smartly infiltrated the powerful players and Kyle was impressed watching her work. "I did not know that she was doing that puppet stuff," he admitted. "I had no idea." The athlete said he confronted her about her devious moves, and she reminded him that this was before she knew him. In the end, he acknowledged that she had his best interest in the game.

Kyle is also strategic, but it didn't get him the prize money. How does Kyle feel about losing to Brandon? "I feel like Brandon deserved it," he told Collider. "I really do." He claimed Brandon was being true to himself despite being a catfish. "He played Olivia, I think like, how he'd play the game," the runner-up explained.

Brandon’s Plans for The Circle Prize Money

Image via Netflix

Brandon chose to play as his friend because she had a similar personality to him. It didn't hurt that she's also attractive, and he felt like he took full advantage of that in the game despite being bad at flirting. "I was going in, and I was thinking okay, I'm prepared I'm gonna flirt if I have to, and then I was like, no, I actually have to," he told Collider. Who could forget that the nurse flirted with the married basketball player in the hot tub? "He's such a nice guy that he made the flirting easier," he said. "And he's hot, look at him!"

The flirting came after they bonded over losing their fathers at a young age. He said it was hard to film and would be hard to watch. "I felt like me coming on the show, I was like, What do I want to get out of the show?" he explained. "And I think what I wanted from was, I want to make people laugh, but I also want to give people something to bond with or if I can help someone through something else, then I want to be able to do that too."

Brandon Enjoyed Being a Catfish in The Circle

Image via Netflix

The nursing assistant wasn't the only catfish in the game. Jordan used an old photo of himself where he was heavier because he figured he'd come across as more trustworthy. Brandon addressed this line of thinking. "I actually considered going in as myself at first just because I've got that baby face," he said. "So I think in his defense it was very much like he had the baby face. And I felt like he thought people would find him safe and find him inviting with that image. I think it was a good move. I think if he would have came in as himself people would have probably found him more as a threat."

Brandon admitted he didn't know a certain lingo like "bbl" and that made it hard for him to catfish as a young woman. But he explained why he never regretted his decision. "This is my one opportunity to be super hot and get to flirt and also at the same time challenge myself to really go for it," he said. "And so it was such a good opportunity. I had to take it and yeah, absolutely no regrets. Even if I wouldn't have won. Honestly, I would not have regretted."

The catfish did just that and won $100,000. He revealed at the finale that he wanted to pay off his mother's house and kept that as a surprise for her. Of course, the catfish has to treat himself too. "I definitely want to go to Europe," he said. "I would love to go to Switzerland. I've always wanted to go. It's on my bucket list. But if I go I'm gonna be hosteling it up. I'm not trying to be boogie. I'm definitely gonna be like, let me find the cheapest hostel in Switzerland. I'll sleep with the cows."

All episodes of The Circle 6 are now available to stream on Netflix. Watch on Netflix