Everyone’s beloved catfishing reality show makes a return! Netflix’s The Circle is back for Season 6, and the stakes are higher than ever. Introducing 10 brand new contestants, the season follows the game as it has always been. Players must live together in one building. However, they remain isolated from each other. The only way to communicate with each other is through the Circle App, a state-of-the-art platform that lets contestants send each other text messages, photographs, and biographies. The only rule? Players are not allowed to see or speak with each other face-to-face.

While Season 6 follows the same format as its predecessors, there’s one major twist in the works. Amongst the 10 contestants, 1 additional surprise player will be thrown into the mix. Let’s just say this player is much more robotic than his human peers. Hosted by comedian and Survival of the Thickest star Michelle Buteau, only the most clever (and dare we say cunning) will walk home with $100,000 and popularity to boot.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about The Circle Season 6.

Watch The Trailer for 'The Circle' Season 6

“The ultimate social media challenge has returned.” Netflix’s latest trailer for The Circle Season 6 brings audiences stateside to Atlanta as they play the ultimate catfishing game. Staying true to the nature of the game, 10 new contestants, all of whom are isolated in their own apartments, have the choice to connect, chat, flirt, plot, or even strategize their way to the top through the beloved Circle App - all in the name of $100,000 worth of prize money.

As the trailer mentions, this season features a new kind of intelligence - an artificial one. Joining the game is an AI chatbot named Max. Taking on a very human persona, Max is here to disrupt the game and convince players that he’s one of the contestants. With no clue about an AI robot lurking within their social media platform, participants will need to be extra smart and careful about who they wish to portray and who they wish to associate with through the app. Get your chat rooms ready for Season 6 of The Circle.

Season 6 of The Circle will premiere with its first four episodes on April 17. Four new episodes will then drop weekly every Wednesday. The season finale will air on May 8.

Who Is In the Cast of 'The Circle' Season 6?

Check out the 10 contestants appearing in Season 6 of The Circle.

Kyle (Miami, 31)

A professional basketball player, Kyle is joining The Circle with his furry companion: his dog. True to his competitive spirit, he’s coming into the apartment with high hopes of winning.

Cassie (Manchester, Kentucky, 29)

Cassie’s had her unfortunate experiences with catfishing - she once caught her ex-husband cheating when she encountered his fake profile. But these days, she’s putting the past behind her and turning over a new leaf.

Brandon (Columbus, Ohio, 34)

A nursing assistant by day, Brandon’s letting go of his real-life “adult Cabbage Patch kid” personality and opting to catfish as a sexier persona. With no prior experience catfishing, let’s just hope Brandon has what it takes.

Quori-Tyler (Los Angeles, 26)

Formerly an NBA dancer, Quori-Tyler is determined to enter the game and master the playbook. But it’s not all competition for her - she’s still making some room for possible romances.

Lauren (Philadelphia, 26)

This former Twitch streamer knows a thing or two about socializing. With more than enough experience talking to strangers through a screen, Lauren’s got a natural gift for building new connections.

Caress (Dallas, 37)

When it comes to communication, this motivational speaker is looking to catfish her way through the competition. Adopting her younger brother’s rapper and singer persona, she’s taking advantage of his already existing popularity to make it to the top.

Myles (Los Angeles, 29)

A self-proclaimed f-boy, don’t let his appearances fool you. Underneath his cool facade is an AI engineer who’s got the brains to call out catfishes. Plus, he’s a huge flirt. Ladies, better watch out for his tricks.

Steffi (Redondo Beach, California, 35)

A psychic medium and professional astrologer, if there’s anything Steffi is relying on, it’s her finely-tuned intuition. Be wary, she might easily sense something off about you.

Autumn (Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 21)

Autumn’s background as a full-time ranch hand has shaped her into a fully competitive spirit. With much experience wrangling animals, she’s not afraid to get down and dirty.

Jordan (Austin, Texas, 24)

Jordan might come across as a jerk online, but this time, he’s making himself sound a lot more approachable in The Circle.

What Is 'The Circle' Season 6 About?

For those unfamiliar with the show, The Circle is a reality competition series where contestants move into separate apartments within the same building. The players are physically isolated from each other, and can only communicate through a specially designed social media platform called “The Circle”. The app only allows contestants to send text chat, photographs, and biographies - they are not allowed to communicate face-to-face. The catch? Players can portray themselves in a different light, better known as catfishing. Using The Circle app to their advantage, contestants can form alliances, make friends, and even deceive others in the name of popularity. In the middle of all this online communication, players will be asked to rate each other from time to time. Those with the lowest ratings risk being blocked and eliminated from the game.

Things are about to get wilder in Season 6 of The Circle. With an AI bot joining the competition as the ultimate catfish, contestants are bound to get thrown of course. The open-source artificial intelligence chatbot endearingly goes by the name of Max. Don’t be fooled by his robotic tendencies. Having studied the patterns and tactics of the show’s past five seasons, Max has developed into a very human player who’s able to blend in perfectly with the rest of the players.

Max even has his own profile as well. Max is described as a 26-year-old veterinary intern based in the Midwest. To better play the part, Max’s profile photo shows him holding a dog. But if anyone’s afraid of the bot taking over the game, these players have nothing to worry about. Max may have learned the tricks of the trade, but he has absolutely no prior information about the players in the game. The AI bot is thrown into the course without any further intervention by producers. Any interactions developed by the AI bot are solely his (or its) own.

Who Are the Creators of 'The Circle'?

Serving as the creative director of The Circle is Tim Harcourt, who’s not only in charge of the original British version of the show but the American one as well. The inspiration for the show came when Harcourt thought of a concept for a reality show where people don’t have to meet face-to-face. The British version of The Circle goes way back to 2018. Season 1 of the American version soon followed in 2020.

Although Season 6 is just around the corner, Netflix announced that Season 7 of The Circle is officially on the way.