The most recent season of The Circle has wrapped up, but viewers are still reeling from the excitement of the finale. Brandon Baker, who was playing a character named “Olivia,” won the game under his catfish guise, making him only the second person in the reality competition show’s history to do so. He played a very smart game, making the right decisions when fortune found its way to him. The bubbly nurse had everyone fooled, including Kyle Fuller. Kyle is a professional basketball player who played the game with his little buddy, Deuce. Most players spend their time in the game in total isolation, making him grateful to have his little buddy on the ride with him, even if he did get a little loud from time to time. “Deuce is so freaking crazy and outgoing,” Kyle said of his pup companion. “He's still a puppy with so much energy that you guys only saw Deuce when he was knocked out. 90 percent of the day, Deuce is sitting there trying to play catch.”

Kyle was an enigmatic player in the game and formed tight bonds that carried him to the finale. Viewers also go to see Kyle and Olivia get a little flirty despite both of them lying about it. Kyle is a happily married man who opted to play the game as a single person. With his wife’s approval, he flirted with who he could, leading to some pretty comical moments for the viewers, and his shock when Brandon walked into the finale could easily be turned into a meme reaction. Collider had the opportunity to speak with Kyle about his time on the show and got some interesting tidbits regarding what viewers did not get to see.

Kyle Fuller Explains Why He Began to Distrust Lauren LaChant On ‘The Circle’

Kyle found allies pretty quickly when the game began on The Circle. His strategy was to, despite being a married man, play as a person who was single, which he cleared with his wife. “My wife thought it was actually hilarious, to be honest with you. The thing is, I knew, I knew that I had to get my hands dirty the moment I lost Paul,” Kyle shared when asked about how his wife felt after watching the show. “Paul,” aka Caress Alon, was Kyle’s first ally on the show. Because they clicked immediately, they also began sharing information immediately, leading to some pretty interesting developments, specifically with his relationship with another Circle player, Lauren LaChant, as there were some unseen questionable moments that led Kyle and Paul to distrust her.

“There was one conversation that I had with Lauren at the beginning that you guys didn't see,” Kyle shared, adding, “[You saw] me and Lauren first started flirting at first. But then, after that, we had a date.” At the time, Lauren was pushing Paul as the AI player, which Kyle fought back against. They also decided to become each other's “number one” during the date, which led her to dubbing him as her “Circle Prince.” However, Kyle began to feel apprehensive when he saw how nice Lauren was being to everyone, and a later conversation with Paul put the nail in the coffin. He elaborated further on the shift, saying, [This] is why I stopped talking to Lauren like that. [It] is why I got so ‘We gotta get Lauren out of here.’”

Kyle and Brandon Baker, aka “Olivia,” Have Become Lifelong Friends

Given that Brandon won The Circle after forming a flirtatious relationship with Kyle, his shock when seeing Brandon walk into the room was priceless. “There were so many things going through my mind, I can't even lie to you,” he shared emphatically, continuing, “First of all, I was the one nervous; ‘How am I going to tell this girl that I'm married?’” Things developed quickly after they bonded over the grief of losing a parent, but soon took a turn to the romantic. Kyle said, “We talked about each other's parents, which was really powerful to me. And then after that, we had this whole little crazy conversation in the hot tub.” Viewers got to see a snippet of the spicy conversation between them during the season.

You know, I'm sending pictures, she's sending pictures; I'm like, ‘Oh my God. How am I going to tell this girl that I'm married?’” Upon seeing Brandon, he felt a flurry of emotions. Olivia referred to Kyle as her “Teddy,” which added to initial trepidation and eventual shock. Kyle explained, “The fact that I was telling Brandon, ‘Yes, I'm your teddy [bear],’ it's just crazy.” Regardless of the shock he and Brandon have remained friends since filming ended. “[Brandon] felt like he was able to open himself up and be sensitive and things like that, which really bonded us, you know?” he said of their friendship, adding, “Even like right now, I still talk to Brandon. I talked to Brandon today.” Kyle loved his experience on The Circle and said he’d absolutely be down for a Circle All-Stars season if the opportunity ever arose. Kyle said, “Oh, if they could put me, Myles, and Deuce in a room? Oh, let's go to work!”

