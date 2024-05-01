The Big Picture Kyle's intense reactions on The Circle reveal his competitive nature and inability to control his anger.

Kyle's true colors shine through his gameplay, forming alliances, and reactions to challenges.

Kyle's emotional outbursts and anger after being potentially blocked show a different side of The Circle contestants.

Kyle Fuller is petty, and his antic on The Circle can be a lot. When someone comes for him, he's ready to fight back. His intensity over a drawing of him during a silly game called Poor-Trait caused him to rage, believing that Olivia aka Brandon Baker was the artist. Unfortunately, the ruthless Quori-Tyler Bullock was the culprit. And she is equally, if not more ruthless than he is. Kyle is lucky to have only a screen and his dog to talk to on the reality series, otherwise another body might face his wrath. He only showed a soft side when discussing his dad because Olivia aka Brandon extended an olive branch. When the Ride or Die twist caused him to be potentially blocked, he was given the choice to sacrifice himself and keep Paul aka Caress Russell in the game, but his anger got the best of him, punching the pillow as he expected Paul to save him since he had saved him previously. Kyle's intensity throughout the two blocks of episodes is quite revealing about him as a person. And it's a far cry from the normal, jovial people The Circle is known for.

Back for a triumphant sixth season, The Circle is a social media-inspired reality competition where players are placed in their own apartment as they interact with the other players via The Circle. Through a series of ratings, blockings, and mind-bending games, the players find friendships, rivalries, and romances without ever seeing one another. Through a platform filled with photos and a brief biography, the goal of the game is to last until the end. Of course, there could be a catfish, or two, in the midst! With a new group of individuals each season, The Circle is one of the most fascinating social experiments of the new generation of reality television. There has seemed to be a formula when it comes to casting the show. The majority of the time, each individual has an over-the-top personality, bringing positivity into the stressful environment. But when the going gets tough, remaining in character is key. Unless your true character has some angry demons inside. Circle, show me Kyle's profile.

Kyle Needs to Control His Emotions on 'The Circle 6'

Kyle Fuller is a 31-year-old professional basketball player, though he has chosen to keep that bit of information to himself. Keeping basketball in his profile, he claims he is just a trainer. Accompanied by his Frenchie named Deuce, Kyle has brought his bombastic personality to the game. Kyle is also concealing the truth about his personal life. Kyle is playing as a single man, but he has an amazing wife back at home. Having leverage to be able to flirt with the other single players in the game in hopes of forming alliances, Kyle has already shown a bit of reluctance to flirt with all the single ladies. Like all the players in the game, Kyle is determined to win the $100,000 prize at the end. But to win, Kyle must keep his emotions intact. He's quite lucky that there is a screen blocking him from the other players seeing his reactions, otherwise the boisterous man with the 8-pack might rub the others the wrong way.

Kyle is playing himself. And while playing himself, his true colors are showing. Kyle has a lot of passion inside this competitive game. And his competitive nature is getting the best of him. At the start of the game, Kyle looked like he was in control. He helped establish a "bro" alliance with Myles Reed and Paul aka Caress. He was getting along well with many of the players, which resulted in him being named an Influencer in the second Rating Ceremony. Alongside Quori-Tyler, they were able to block the second player from the game. In hopes of not rocking the boat, they collectively decided that Cassie Saylor, the young Kentucky mother, was the best person to block as she was rated in last place. But his placement as the number one Influencer might have come as a shock simply seeing how he was reacting to the game.

To shake up the game and play with the minds of the players, The Circle introduces a plethora of games and challenges to help expose secrets and tea to the group as a whole. During the Poor-Trait game, the players had to paint another player and present it to the group. Kyle's portrait called him the "King of Boring." Let's just say he didn't take that too kindly. He was ranging. And in his rage, he believed the artist behind the dig was Olivia aka Brandon. He expressed his complaints to QT, who was the real artist. Even if he just displayed a minimized anger, his true emotions came out. He was ready to annihilate poor Olivia when his anger was directed at the wrong person.

To close out the second block of episodes, The Circle introduced a shocking twist into the game. Following a game where the players had to answer questions, it resulted in a compatibility test that paired up the eight remaining players as Ride or Dies. The catch was, if one half of the Ride or Die was blocked, their secret partner would be blocked as well. The ratings resulted in the secret pairing of Kyle and Paul aka Caress being blocked. And Kyle was none too pleased. His shock turned into immediate fury. He could not comprehend how he had, what he believed was, solid footing in the game, could be out of it so soon. While viewers were not clued into which of the Ride or Dies was actually rated in last place, Kyle took this placement personally. When The Circle alerted them that they had one last chance to save their Ride or Die by sacrificing themselves, Kyle was adamant that Paul should sacrifice himself for Kyle. He truly believed that earlier in the game, his keeping Paul safe when he was an Influencer should have resulted in Paul doing the same for him. Of course, the duo could not communicate their decision, nor could they see each other's reactions, but the moment Kyle punched the pillow next to him, it displayed how hard he was playing. His true feelings showed an ugly side, something that is rarely seen on this show. If any of the players saw Kyle in real time, they likely would not have taken too kindly to his reaction.

'The Circle' Showcases How the Game Can Control Its Players' Minds

On the surface, The Circle looks like a fun and easy game. It's not. At all. The players are whisked away into isolation, only interacting with a television screen. And a pet if they are granted that opportunity. The players are asked to continue the narrative of the story by literally talking to themselves. The game may make them crazy, so emotions can lead to players losing their minds. While Kyle showed one extreme of his emotions, he did have an opportunity to display the other side of the spectrum. All it took was a heart-to-heart conversation. In hopes of saving the relationship following the Poor-Trait debacle, Olivia aka Brandon had a private chat with Kyle where they both opened up about losing their fathers. While Brandon did divulge information about himself personally and not Olivia, Kyle did have the opportunity to share his own personal story. He lost his father at a young age. His mom stepped in to play the role of both mom and dad. The scene was quite a turn for Kyle. His ability to show a soft spot may have brought viewers to tears as they bore witness to the roller-coaster of emotions the contestants go through during their time on The Circle. Kyle is a complicated but balanced human.

Does Kyle stay in the game? Viewers will have to tune into the next block of episodes to find out because the Ride or Die twist was the cliffhanger of the episode. If Kyle does get a second chance, hopefully he realizes how his emotions are getting the best of him in the competition. Emotions are welcome. They are natural. But on The Circle, it's a complete vibe changer. Kyle's intensity is a new side of the show, presenting the often jovial characters as multidimensional.

The Circle Season 6 streams Wednesdays on Netflix.

