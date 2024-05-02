The Big Picture The Circle introduced the "Ride or Die" twist, causing chaos and forcing players to make strategic alliances to survive.

Pairings in the game highlighted the importance of maintaining strong relationships with everyone for survival.

The twist led to unexpected outcomes, as the lowest rated player and their Ride or Die were automatically blocked.

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's 'The Circle' Season 6.

As one of the leading reality television programs on a streaming service, The Circle follows the interactions of players through the titular social media app. Through a series of games, challenges, and interactions, the isolated players form relationships, alliances, and rivalries as they rate each other in order to become influencers. The influencers then get the power to block a player of their choice. That's the basis of the game. Of course, like any good reality show, there must be a twist thrown in to keep things exciting.

In the second block of episodes of The Circle 6, the remaining players, alongside the two new entries, were tasked to play a game that ultimately led them to realize it was all just a compatibility test. The results later revealed that the remaining eight players were secretly paired up with someone in the game as their Ride or Die. But the twist was as follows: if one person gets blocked following the next influencer-less rating ceremony, their Ride or Die is blocked as well.

With Olivia aka Brandon Baker and Myles Reed shockingly paired up, they decided in order for these rivals to save themselves, they had to select one person in the game to tank. And that person was new girl, Autumn Nielson. In a pre-rating game, they piled on Autumn, causing the rest of the players to catch on and follow suit. But it all backfired as the two players who did not maintain solid relationships in the game were the ones blocked in the process. This added twist implements a new element of strategy but also solidifies the importance of making solid relationships with everyone in the game.

The Circle Participants enter a unique competition where they communicate only through a social media platform, isolated from each other. They must choose to either present their true selves or create a persona, as they vie to be voted the most popular by their peers and win a substantial cash prize. Release Date January 1, 2020 Cast Michelle Buteau Seasons 7 Number of Episodes 51 Streaming Service(s) Netflix Distributor Netflix Directors Tom Lowry

The Ride or Die Twist Caused the Right Amount of Chaos

The Circle 6 has been chock-full of twists. The primary twist of the season was the introduction of an actual AI robot playing in the game. In the world of social media and technology, it was a brilliant move by the show. It truly took the audience and the players by surprise. The AI twist amplified the scrutiny of every single word and image that came through the screen. With AI being such a topic of debate in society today, The Circle leaned into the future to test the players' skill sets. Unfortunately, The Circle decided to eliminate the twist after the first blocking. Why? Who knows! In order to keep the players on their toes and the viewers satisfied, The Circle introduced quite the diabolical twist, the Ride or Die. While it has yet to be fully realized, it has provided some excellent entertainment and heightened game play to the extreme.

In the seventh episode of the season, the players were engaged in a game called "It's Personal." In the game, players were asked to choose between two options for a specific question. With questions like who was most likely and least likely to buy likes, the truth was revealed. And some of the answers sent shockwaves through the game. While the answers remained anonymous, all the players were given the opportunity to see the results through percentages. What seemed like a harmless game had quite high-stakes results. After judging the responses of one another from the comfort of their own apartments, little did they know they were engaging in a compatibility test that would result in finding out who their Ride or Die was.

The Circle explained that the eight remaining players would be paired up with the person they were most compatible with. But the catch was, it's all a secret. The pairs knew about themselves, but the other three pairings would remain a mystery to them. The whole point of this twist? Whoever gets blocked following the next rating ceremony will be blocked alongside their Ride or Die. Cue the chaos! And the paranoia. Throwing a wrench into individual game play forces the players to evaluate not only how their relationships have been, but how their secret partner's relationships are. Timing is everything, and placing this twist right in the middle of the experience was correct. Especially since the initial twist was removed for no rhyme or reason.

Smart Strategy Is the Key to 'The Circle's Ride or Die Twist

With a split house, the pairings illuminated just how difficult this twist could potentially be. Following the compatibility test, the Ride or Dies were as follows: bro alliance Kyle Fuller and Paul aka Caress Russell, Lauren LaChant and new girl Autumn Nielsen, Quori-Tyler Bullock and Jordan Staff, who is playing as his old self Big J, and house rivals Myles Reed and Olivia aka Brandon Baker. At this point in the game, some of these duos soon became new pals. Others have already established a relationship, for better or worse.

Not everyone was thrilled with who they paired up with. Most notably, Myles and Olivia slash Brandon. Both individuals knew that their remaining in the game relied on one another. They had to bury the hatchet, at least momentarily, in order to ensure their safety. They realized that in order to save themselves, they would have to boost one another in their rankings and sacrifice one individual and tank their game. For Myles and Brandon, they decided that person would be Autumn. Of course, they had no idea that she was tied to Lauren, who had already established herself as a well-liked player. Luckily for them, the herd mentality did all the work for them.

With a bunch of newly forced interactions, no one knew exactly how the next game would alter people's minds, but once Autumn became the sacrificial scapegoat, it appeared her time in The Circle was over. Through the game "Circle Scenarios," each player is given a scenario where they would have to select one player who would be most likely and another player who would be least likely to fulfill that scenario. What this game turned into was a pile-on Autumn. Even her Ride or Die Lauren through her under the bus! In a game where perception is reality, it seemed that Autumn would be the lowest ranking person in the next ratings.

Even Autumn felt her positioning was royally screwed. With no one to comfort her through her isolation, Autumn was in tears. But thanks to a group of individuals who are left alone with their thoughts, everyone over-analyzed the ratings. With yet another savage and shady twist, there would not be an influencer blocking someone, the lowest rated person and their Ride or Die were automatically blocked. To the shock of both, Kyle and Paul aka Caress were at the bottom, though the official placement was not revealed.

Maintaining Strong Relationships Is Crucial To Winning 'The Circle'

Image via Netflix

A major factor why this occurred is likely due to the bro alliance not maintaining solid bonds with every individual in the game. Lacking connections to Autumn and Jordan seemed to be a major factor as to why they might have found themselves so low. Even through the attempt to destroy Autumn's game, this twist proved much more difficult than it seemed. For a player like Myles, who had strong connections with both Kyle and Paul aka Caress, not realizing where the rest of the players landed with his bro alliance could result in his dismissal from the game soon. The Circle is a game where you not only need to be well liked, you must maintain a solid relationship with everyone. For future players, it brings this fact to light even more. Private message everyone, even if it's just to say hello!

For Kyle and Paul aka Caress, there was one more twist thrown at their screen. They have a chance to sacrifice themselves in order to keep the other in the game. Kyle believes Paul should automatically do this as he saved him earlier. For Caress, she seemed to have a major moral struggle about what to do. Everyone is playing The Circle for their own personal reasons. Both individuals want to win and have given reasons as to why they deserve the $100,000 prize at the end. But will one risk it all for the other? The prediction, given what has been displayed in the first two blocks of episodes, is neither will sacrifice themselves and The Circle will lose two players, causing more chaos to ensue. But this is reality television, nothing ever goes the way it seems!

New episodes of The Circle 6 stream Wednesdays on Netflix in the U.S.

