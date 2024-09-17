Alert alert! The ultimate game of social media, strategy, and gameplay is back. Players can enter as themselves or try and play the perfect game as somebody else. With more shocks and twists than ever, The Circle Season 7 is here! Back in their new filming location of Atlanta, the series is bound to get fans glued back to the screens. The first four episodes of Block 1 were dropped and already so much has already happened!

Hosted by Michelle Buteau, The Circle has been a Netflix hit reality series since 2020. Players are secluded in their own apartments as their only source of communication is through the social media app The Circle. Through a series of games, DMs, and blockings, players will have the chance to remain in the game as they compete for the ultimate prize. The winner of The Circle will walk away with $100,000.

When Does 'The Circle' Season 7 Stream?

Image via Netflix

The Circle Season 7 officially debuted with its first four episodes on Wednesday, September 11th on Netflix. Netflix will drop new blocks of episodes every Wednesday until the finale on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Where Can You Stream 'The Circle' Season 7?

Image via Netflix

Netflix, baby! The Circle is a Netflix-exclusive streaming series. There are multiple options for subscription for Netflix. The standard streaming subscription with ads costs $6.99 a month. Standard subscription with no ads will be $15.49 a month. The premium subscription with no ads is $22.99 a month.

Who Entered 'The Circle' First?

Image via Netflix

As per usual, the first group of players are a mix of individuals playing as themselves and as catfish. How strong they play their roles will determine how far they'll get in this game. In the first episode, The Circle 7 welcomed the first four contestants: Debora "Deb" Levy playing as a catfish named Rachel, Kevin Fernandez aka K-Fern sorta playing as himself, Darian Holt playing as himself, and JoJo and Nicky Scarlotta playing as Jojo's girlfriend Gianna. From there, the Circle chat was open.

When the Circle chat opened for the first four, the quartet began with niceties before bonding over connections, including Staten Island. With the twins being from Staten Island, they stated that Gianna was too. This was far too coincidental as Deb is originally from Staten Island. They instantly found a bond of Ralph's Famous Italian Ice. Or as K-Fern said to himself, seeing this instant connection before his eyes, "Who is Ralph? What are these things." Kevin was able to find an instant connection with Darian, who professed his admiration for tequila. Though he is playing the part of a lifeguard, in his real day-to-day life, Kevin is an alcohol salesman.

The next set of players to enter The Circle included Heather Richardson playing as Andy Glass of the band We Came As Romans, Jadejha Edwards as herself, and Savannah Miller and her dog Samson aka Sam playing as herself. With these three additions, The Circle is complete! Well for now, of course. This allowed the full group chat to open.

With three more people in, they were welcomed to the party. The Circle Season 7 is underway. Jedajha will get the party started with her "clink clink" hello, causing a plethora of reactions. K-Fern and Darian are taken by her while Rachel aka Deb thinks she's filtered. She's going nuts over perfect photos. Meanwhile, Jadejha is not here for Darian's lame attempt at a pickup line about his love for tequila sunrises. However she is eager to change his single status when she opens up his profile.

What Was the First Game

Image via Netflix

With the first seven players in The Circle, they partook in their first game, Risky Quizness. It was all about risky choices that could lead to huge rewards. With two paddles, the players would be asked a series of spicy questions. From would you send someone a new photo to would you join the mile high club, The Circle allowed the players to see and judge the responses. This was another step into making a great first impression. Well, a spicy first impression. Jedajha was in the minority of nearly all of the questions, standing out for some as a classy girl. Darian made possibly the riskiest move by stating that he wouldn't save a dog in a lake, causing a ruckus. He instantly regretted his decision, as some of them didn't trust him for his answer. He states it's because he can't swim! Oh, to make matters worse, he also responded yes to reading texts on his partner's phone. Thankfully, he'll save his butt in a group chat when he asks Kevin for swimming lessons in a private chat with himself, Kevin, and Andy aka Heather.

How Did the First Rating Go?

Image via Netflix

Two quick alliances were formed via private chats after the first game was played. There was the Staten Island alliance comprised of Gianna, aka the Scarlotta Twins, and Rachel, aka Deb. Then there was the bros, made up of Kevin, Darian, and Andy aka Heather. As customary on The Circle, the players are tasked to rate one another. This first rating sets the tone for how the season may play out. The top two players will be the Influencers. The rating results are in! In last place was Gianna aka the Twins. Then it was Rachel aka Deb, followed by Darian, then Kevin, and Jadejha. That means the Influencers are Andy aka Heather in first and Savannah in second.

What Was the First Twist?

Image via Netflix

Earning their blue checkmarks, Andy aka Heather and Savannah were tasked to block one player from The Circle. In their chat in the hangout, they both knew how scary this moment of power was. They had to make the smart decision in hopes of making the others trust them. To start, Andy aka Heather asked to take Darian off the table, despite his terrible answers in the game. Savannah is able to save Rachel as her pick to remove from the table. Next, liking his frat boy vibes, Savannah agreed to keep Kevin safe. It was now between Jadejha and Gianna aka the Twins. In the end, the Influencers decided to block Gianna aka the Twins. But wait...

As the Influencers were having their chat, leave it to the Circle to disrupt the action. The non-influencers received an alert stating that "at points during your time in The Circle, you will be given the chance to activate disruptor mode." It went on to reveal that the first player to activate disruptor mode will become the disruptor. Additionally, being the disruptor may give them an advantage or a disadvantage in The Circle. The possibility of a huge reward carries a huge risk. Will someone activate disruptor mode? It sure was! Gianna aka the Twins activated it.

When the Circle chat learned the news of the Influencers decision, The Circle came in to alert the players that someone activated disruptor mode. It came as a big shock to the Influencers who did not know of the twist. With Gianna aka the Twins being the disruptor, it meant that the disruptor is immune from blocking. This meant no one was going home and put a newfound target on Andy aka Heather and Savannah. The twists are twisting!

Who Entered The Circle Next?

Image via Netflix

Just when things were starting to settle down, The Circle had a new person to welcome to the chat. The next player to enter The Circle Season 7 was Madelyn Rusinyak playing as herself. By day, she is an educational staffer. By night, she's an OnlyFans model. She is planning to use her pretty face to her advantage. But the faces didn't stop there. Next to enter was Garret Cailouet playing as himself. He lives in West Hollywood, California and he is a cat dad. He shares that he catfished as a straight man until he was 21. He will use his charity photoshoot with puppies as his profile photo.

What Was the Next Game?

Image via Netflix

Before the big reveal of the next two players, The Circle had the OGs play a game called Throwback Thirsty. In this game, they will each select their steamiest photo and post it in the group chat. Then, the others will rate the photos and show just how thirsty they are. The twist though, the thirst traps would be secretly viewed by the two new players, Madelyn and Garret. To help satisfy their thirst, The Circle provided the contestants a huge beverage in various receptacles, including a glass boot.

When Jadejha shared her photo, Darian literally fell out of his chair and sent unlimited heart eye emojis. Rachel aka Deb truly doesn't know if there is anything wrong with Jadejha! Darian's turn and Jadejha had a similar reaction. And Rachel aka Deb doesn't understand the assignment. When Rachel aka Deb sends a photo of Rachel drinking, the others immediately believe that she might be a catfish. Gianna aka the Twins sends a naughty photo that Rachel aka Deb has to turn her pillow of her husband Phil around. K Fern's photo is one of him on a beach holding a surfboard. Savannah gives him a boatload of fire emojis. It's returned by Kevin when he sees the photo of her. Just when they think it's the end of the game, there's a photo dropped by Garret in a speedo and Madelyn in a bit of a modest photo, comparatively.

Did Anyone Disrupt The Second Time?

Image via Netflix

Alert! The Circle was back to shake things up. Now with nine players in the game, it was time to see if anyone was willing to disrupt. Weighing the positives and negatives, as well as the results of Gianna aka the Twins reward, three players tried to earn the disruptor power, Damian, Kevin, and Rachel aka Deb. The power was ultimately given to the player who said it first: Kevin. He stated that The Circle is all about taking risks. His disruption was as follows: there will be a welcome party for the two new players. As the disruptor, they are automatically invited and may invite two more guests to the party. He will select Darian and Gianna aka the Twins. Those uninvited will be buffered for the evening. Yes, the app buffered with a circle of doom spinning the entire time.

What Was the Next Game?

The next game the players got to engage in was called Kray Pop. In this game, they will asked a series of multiple choice pop culture questions and they must answer correctly. For example, which celebrity named their child X Æ A-XII? The options were Elon Musk, Gwenyth Paltrow, or Jared Leto. Of course, as the players were trying to discover the correct answer, they either didn't know how to pronounce the name or thought Leto was the late-night guy aka Jay Leno. The game exposed who knows their pop culture. Rachel aka Deb, sure did not. It also didn't help when she correctly answered the wrestling question along with all of the guys. And that raised alarms toward her catfish potential.

How Did the Second Rating Go?

Image via Netflix

With two new players and shifting alliances already underway, it was time for the second rating of the season to take place. As customary, the two new players, Madelyn and Garret, could rate but not be rated. Once again, the top two players would be the Influencers. In last place was Savannah. Then tied for fifth place was Andy aka Heather and Rachel aka Deb. They would be followed by Jadejha in fourth and Darian in third. That means, the Influencers were Kevin in first and Gianna aka the Twins in second.

Who Was Blocked First?

Image via Netflix

Nearly immediately after the ratings were in, it was time for Kevin and Gianna aka the Twins to head to the hangout to make their decision. There was no twist this time around. Someone would be going home. With Gianna aka the Twins going from worst to first, they head their sights set on Savannah, who went from first to worst. Kevin meanwhile wanted to target Rachel aka Deb. How would they feel about learning both wanting to target their number ones? They immediately took Darian off the chopping block as he was part of the VIP Party Chat. Jadejha was mentioned by Gianna aka the Twins to keep around, and, since Kevin knew Darian had something special with her, they agreed to keep her safe. It's down to Rachel aka Deb, Andy aka Hannah, and Savannah. Gianna aka the Twins were not going to let Rachel aka Deb go anywhere. They were pushing to knock out Savannah for not reaching out to apologize to them for the first blocking. So would Andy aka Heather be the one to go down? Kevin did not want to ruin his bro alliance either. They were at a standoff.

As the Influencers were trying to cut a deal with the blocking, the At Risk players had the chance to have a Circle chat to ease the tension in limbo. Rachel aka Deb tried to get the answer as to why Kevin was rated so high. Jadejha, who is onto Rachel being a catfish, altered her to the welcome party being the reason. Sadly, Deb is forgetting that this is a popularity contest. In the process, she began to blow up her game by questioning Kevin's standing. Everyone came to his defense and now Rachel aka Deb is in some serious hot water.

When it finally came back to the Influencers, they came to a decision. And it was not an easy one. It came down to a compromise. In the end, Kevin chose his game over romance. Savannah was blocked and the first official player to leave the game.

Who Did the Blocked Player Choose To Meet?

Image via Netflix

Savannah was so mad and wanted to know why he made the move. Per tradition, the blocked player had the chance to visit one player face-to-face. She chose to meet Kevin. With Samson in hand. When she arrived, she saw that he was in fact the person she believed him to be. Kevin reveals it was Gianna aka the Twins being upset that she didn't apologize. She did leave a parting gift to Kevin: the tea that Rachel aka Deb was talking smack about him in the At Risk Chat. They both reveal that they voted each other first. The next morning, Savannah left a message for the chat, revealing her true identity. She did drop the tea that she was blocked for retaliation but reminded the players that she was not alone in the Influencer chat. Oh, and alliances don't mean anything.

Did Anyone Activate Disruptor Mode For the Third Time?

Image via Netflix

Would disruptor mode be a positive advantage for the third time in a row or would it be a disadvantage if someone activated it? Kevin was terrified that establishing a better connection following the eventful group chat in the morning would mess up his game. Rachel aka Deb wanted to take chance. Before any decision was made, the Circle revealed that there would be TWO disruptors. In the end, Rachel aka Deb, Madelyn, Andy aka Heather, and Darian all wanted to disrupt. But the two players who earned it were Rachel aka Deb and Madelyn. So what would the disruption be? They had to SWITCH profiles and secretly play as each other until the next blocking. If they survive the blocking, they will return to their original profile. So yes, the Gen X mom catfishing as a Gen Z girl will now be playing as a OnlyFans model. Will she have to talk dirty?

What May Happen Next?

Image via Netflix

Lines have been drawn in the sand. Alliances have been formed and crumbled in a blink of an eye. There is a bro alliance. There is some sort of girls alliance. Based on profiles, not players that is. The Circle Season 7 is Kevin versus Gianna aka the Twins. Who will prevail? It's time to solidify numbers in order to save themselves and be rated at the top. As both sides attempt to pull in new members to gain the majority, it will come down to the players in the middle who will guide the trajectory of the best of the season. Plus, will the last disruptor mode cause chaos and lead to the end of someone's game? Anything is possible this season of The Circle!

The Circle streams new episodes every Wednesday on Netflix. Stream The Circle on Netflix.

