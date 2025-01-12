Love can make it outside The Circle. They were self-proclaimed Circle spouses during Season 7, but now they're about to make it official in the real world. After crushing via a social media strategy game where they couldn't see one another at first, it was officially love at first sight for Darian Holt and Jadejha Edwards. Taking to Instagram, the couple revealed their big news that they are engaged.

The Circle stars shared the happy news with photos of Holt's romantic gesture as family and friends surrounded them. Even fellow Season 7 castmate Savannah Miller was on hand for the exciting occasion. As Edwards wrote in the photo's caption, "Here's to forever with you."

From Circle Husband and Wife to Real Life Husband and Wife

Despite neither being victorious in the end, the real victory for Darian Holt and Jadejha Edwards was true love. In addition to the romantic photos, the couple shared a special video documenting their love. In the video, Holt says, "I manifested her, she manifested me, we manifested each other." Thanks to reality television show fate, the couple is now looking forward to say, "I do."

During their time on Season 7, there was an instant connection between the two, who opted not to play as catfish but rather as their authentic selves. This clearly worked in their favor. While there was strategy in their game, their time on screen together was filled with fun flirtation, leading to the pair calling each other their Circle wife and Circle husband. This, of course, stemmed from one of the games the contestants played. Now, they will change it to real-life wives and real-life husbands. Upon Holt being blocked, he visited Edwards, where they shared their first kiss. The Circle is available to stream on Netflix.