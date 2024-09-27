The cliffhanger at the end of the first block of episodes from Season 7 of The Circle featured Madelyn Rusinyak and Rachel aka Deb Floyd having to swap profiles until the next blocking. It seemed like a terrifying ordeal, but the way they instantly maneuvered and figured out how to craft a strategy to stay should be necessary study material. Knowing their lives could be at risk, the real Madelyn forged an alliance with the real Rachel aka Deb despite their differing alliances. Strategy at its finest.

This season, The Circle dropped a bomb with a new twist known as Disruptor Mode. When the Circle alerts the chat that they have access to this power, the first player, or players, to claim it will earn a disadvantage or reward. Up until this point, the first two times Disruptor Mode was implemented was a positive for the players who entered it. For Madelyn and Rachel aka Deb, they were the first to experience a disadvantage. And yet, they defied the odds.

Madelyn and Rachel Knew They Needed One Another

With no other players in The Circle knowing about their unfortunate circumstances, Madelyn and Rachel aka Deb were guns blazing, trying to ensure they could stay in this game for $100,000. They immediately had a private chat to share tidbits about their connections and how to play as one another. The slightly reserved mother was about to take on the role of OnlyFans model, while the OnlyFans model was about to play a girl she perceived to be a babysitter with a little spice. But hey, this is what happens when you become a catfish squared.

When it came to playing as Madelyn, Rachel aka Deb was fully aware that she needed to flirt heavily with Andy aka Heather Richardson, Madelyn's Circle husband. Having already established a highly flirtatious relationship, Rachel aka Deb literally had to sext, sending naughty photos and messages from Madelyn's profile. This was crucial as it kept Andy aka Heather believing it was still the original Madelyn. Andy aka Heather needed to believe this because the real Madelyn was willing to cut ties with her Circle husband in order to stay in the game without him knowing. It was a strong and ambitious move, but it was necessary.

Madelyn, now portraying Rachel, wanted to target the bro alliance, so she tried to make amends with Kevin Fernandez, who the real Rachel came hard for. By pulling the wool over his eyes, not only did the real Madelyn have a strong ally in Kevin, but her version of Rachel forged a bond that would prevent him from ranking her low. The more individuals Madelyn and Rachel had on their side, the better chance they would be ranked higher. Especially since the next blocking before their switch back was an instant blocking.

Madelyn Gave a Masterclass in Strategy

There are moments in games like The Circle where morals come into play. Even though you may not physically know if the person you're speaking to is real, you still make a bond. But Madelyn, a veteran of reality television, knew winning was most important. By working with Rachel aka Deb to get the entire Circle chat to like them, she ensured that the last three spots occupied in the ranking were the bros. Andy aka Heather was instantly blocked. Despite her romantic inklings, Madelyn's place in the game was dwindling, so she cut and ran, which saved her game. Additionally, both players were ranked number 1 and 2. Madelyn was the ultimate mastermind.

Madelyn played her hand expertly while inserting her original profile as the number 1 rated player in the game. Madelyn and Rachel aka Deb needed each other, and thanks to this twist, they established a connection that will continue throughout their time. While there will certainly be some aftershocks as popularity is the instant killer on The Circle, Madelyn's ability to walk away unscathed was masterful. Oh, and she’ll be walking away with the number of the real Andy the bass player when all is said and done. Even if her morals got to her, she realized that this game is hard, and she's eager to win.

Netflix drops new episodes of The Circle Season 7 every Wednesday in the U.S.

