The last block of episodes before the finale was certainly exciting! While the Disruptor Twist did not make an appearance, the game was still spicy. With alliances continuing the shift and a history-making hangout streak is made, The Circle Season 7 is one of the best to date. Based on everything happened in these episodes, it's still anybody's game to win.

Hosted by Michelle Buteau, The Circle has been a Netflix hit reality series since 2020. Players are secluded in their own apartments as their only source of communication is through the social media app The Circle. Through a series of games, DMs, and blockings, players will have the chance to remain in the game as they compete for the ultimate prize. The winner of The Circle will walk away with $100,000.

14 When Does 'The Circle' Season 7 Stream?

Image via Netflix

The Circle Season 7 officially debuted with its first four episodes on Wednesday, September 11th on Netflix. Netflix will drop the finale on Wednesday, October 2nd.

13 Where Can You Stream 'The Circle' Season 7?

Image via Netflix

Netflix, baby! The Circle is a Netflix-exclusive streaming series.

12 Who Was Blocked Next

Image via Netflex

As Michelle Buteau stated, when negotiations go on between episodes, you know it's a tough one. Kevin Fernandez and Gianna aka The Scalotta Twins were at a stalemate at who to block. But this is The Circle, a decision had to be made. In the hangout, Kevin reached out with an olive branch to take the heat for the blocking. Gianna aka The Twins said if they could make an instant alliance, along with Rachel aka Deb Floyd, they would go along with Kevin's plan. Can this new power duo dominate to the end? The hostility was put to the side. After an extreme hangout, it was finally revealed that the Influencers decided to block Darian Holt. His major decision in Disruptor Mode of putting Kevin in the hangout completely backfired.

11 Who Did the Blocked Player Meet?

Image via Netflix

After kicking around in his apartment, Darian decided he wanted to go out on a high and visited the apartment of his circle boo, Jadejha Edwards. She was extremely giddy to see him as the two embraced. They both realized they were real and love was certainly in the air. He went to see his Circle life, who now realized that her game may be in danger. Darian told her to stay away from Kevin as he shouldn't be there if he was the Influencer. They also came to the realization that Gianna may not be trusted either. So who would Jadejha be left with? Well, aside from Darian and their Polaroid, no one. But who cares! They kissed! Love is in The Circle!

As usual, when the morning chat was opened, it was time for Darian to reveal himself via Circle message. Everything he said was true and everyone knew he was a good guy. He did throw some shade toward Kevin for not being loyal, despite not dropping his name directly. It was a fairly mild message, but it did cause some tension in The Circle chat. Jadejha threw Kevin under the bus, but he took the high road and admitted he would take the fall. Garrett stirred the pot to find out why Kevin targeted Darian, but that would mean Madelyn Rusinyak would be called out. That didn't go well. Meanwhile, Tierra aka Antonio Hayes is feeling Kevin might not be as trustworthy as he thought.

10 What Was the Next Game?

Image via Netflix

Now that the drama simmered down following private chats between Madelyn and Garrett and Kevin and Tierra aka Antonio, it was time to spice things up again. The game was called #Circleama. In this game, each player would get the chance to anonymously ask another player a question. Nothing is off the challenge. Kevin asked Jadehja who her favorite player in The Circle right now is. She will play it safe and name Garrett Caillouet, Gianna, Rachel, and Madelyn. Showing too many cards or just enough? You decide. Gianna aka Garrett, who he likes and doesn't like. It's time to find out the tea. He mentions Jadejha has had his back since he walked in there and refuses to align with anyone who sends home his allies. Looking at you K-Fern.

When it came to Madelyn asking Tierra, she wanted to make her look bad. She called her out about not having any original thoughts and going with the group. Tierra aka Antonio tried to play it off to not come for her, but it made the other players think there was too much attitude in the answer. Garrett asks Rachel who she thinks is playing dirty. Well, it's going to be her as she will say that Gianna is trustworthy and calls out Kevin for doing his alliance dirty. Oh boy, bad move Rachel aka Deb. For Kevin, Jadejha will flat out ask which one of his alliances is next to go. Kevin, who has been piled on, tries to play it diplomatically by stating that he's playing the game. Tierra sends Rachel a message about why she should win over someone real. Oh, the catfish accusations are back. She will throw it back into Tierra aka Antonio's face by saying they are catfish too. The game ends with Rachel aka Deb asking Kevin about being a lifeguard. His fake profession is coming back to bite him. His delay in response put a target on his back, and then gave a non-response. That may be all she wrote for Kevin the lifeguard.

9 What Game Did They Play Next

As the looming ratings were incoming, The Circle watched as many players tried to better their placement and solidify alliances. There were private chats a-plenty, including between Kevin and Gianna aka the Twins and Tierra aka Antonio and Jadejha, the latter being a major and important heart-to-heart. Before the ratings came, another game was about to be played. This game was called Pick 3. Each player would be given a list of the same fifteen items and they must pick the three items they can't live without. This light-hearted game didn't necessarily cause any waves, though Rachel aka Deb revealed that she would never lose sex, shocking them all.

8 How Did the Next Rating Go?

Image via Netflix

With the alliances shifting and the game reaching the end, this rating could make or break every player's game. After awaiting the results, the players are going a bit stir-crazy in their personal apartments. But they will get an immediate alert that the ratings are in. Here's how they played out. In last place, it was Garrett. Following Garrett it was Madelyn, then Jadejha, followed by Tierra aka Antonio, and Rachel aka Gianna. That's right, for the third time in this game, the Influencers in the Hangout are Kevin, placing second, and Gianna aka the Twins, rated first.

7 Who Was Blocked Next?

Image via Netflix

It's déjà vu as Kevin and Gianna aka the Twins were just in the Hangout. Round three! Will this be a trilogy with a disappointing ending? Having just established an alliance, it was now coming down to who would have the upper hand in this round. After having an earlier conversation about targeting Garrett, Kevin wanted to know if Garrett being rated at the bottom still made him the right person to block. Gianna aka the Twins are willing to trust the perm, as they mockingly call K-Fern. After taking Rachel, Madelyn, and Tierra off the table, it came down to Jadejha and Garrett. Kevin knew that Jadejha was the bigger threat, but Gianna aka the Twins didn't want to be an alliance breaker. Was it time to make a power move? In the end, the Influencers decided to block Garrett.

6 Who Did the Next Blocked Player Meet?

Image via Netflix

Upon his blocking, Garret decided to drop by Rachel aka Deb's apartment. He held his composure as he soon learned that the 26-year-old he thought he knew was anything but. It's Deb! She reveals that she put him last while he ranked her second. He brought a lot of tears and emotions to this chat. Rachel aka Deb spills all the beans regarding Madelyn and their proposed plan. She also revealed that after finding out Kevin's lie, she agreed to help his game, hence why she was one of many players to rank him high. The emotional journey of being blocked got to Garret as he cried, allowing Deb to swoop into mother mode. She shares the truth about her son who passed away. This was the most emotional meeting of the season. Deb offered the opportunity to be his mommy.

The next morning, Garrett's message reveals that he is himself and reveals that he was playing the middle. He will call out the Influencers for removing who is at the bottom. Since the players are already against Kevin, Garret's message caused some players eager to turn on Gianna aka the Twins. An uprising against the Influencers is afoot. Meanwhile, the former Disruptor Mode profile-swappers Rachel aka Deb and Madelyn took the open forum to fire shots at one another.

5 What Was The Circle's Big Surprise?

Image via Netflix

The Circle was given a temporary upgrade as the players had an incoming video call. From who? They're loved ones! Kevin got a call from his parents as he brags about his run so far in the game. Jadehja got a call from her dad, giving her a boost to get to the finish line. Oh, and she told him about her new guy. He wasn't too pleased about this surprise. Tierra aka Antonio had a one-on-one with, well, herself! It's the real Tierra. He reveals that he's been emotional as he thanks her for allowing him to take a risk as her. Madelyn's call is from her family. Her family tells her this is her chance to heal her childhood trauma. She's reminded it's a game and she can hurt people's feelings. Naturally, Gianna would call Gianna aka the Twins. Imagine the Twins as a girl and it's totally Gianna. They get another surprise as their parents drop by as well. Finally, Rachel aka Deb gets a ring from her husband and sons. It was instant waterworks. She tells the real Phil, not her pillow, that she'll never be away from him this long. This was a really sweet reprieve from that strategy of the game. Now, it's time to see if those boosts will help them push to the end.

4 What Was the Next Game?

Image via Netflix

Before the all-too important ratings, the players were given another game to play. This time, it's called It's Giving Awards. For this game, it's their last chance to make an impact before the last blocking. They will be giving awards in certain categories. It's Giving Lucky Award was given to Kevin, which makes sense. The next category is It's Giving Realness, which was awarded to Gianna, which is funny since they're a catfish. The award for It's Giving Loyal is handed out to Gianna and Rachel. Does that put a target on their back? For It's Giving Manipulator, the award goes to Gianna and Jadejha. Finally, the most illuminating award was It's Giving Circle Winner. No one wanted to win this award as all eyes would be on them, but nevertheless, the votes were for Rachel. Will this game affect the final rankings before the finale?

3 How Did the Last Ratings Go?

Image via Netflix

Before the ratings occurred, the players found out that this ratings was going to be huge. The top-rated player will be the Super Secret Influencer. That means whoever is rated on top is the singular Influencer and will have the power to block whomever they like. Before we learned the final ratings, it was revealed that three sets of duos swapped number one ratings with one another: Gianna aka the Twins and Rachel aka Deb, Kevin and Madelyn, and Tierra aka Antonio and Jadejha. With those ratings essentially being nullified, every other placement would hold strong weight for the results. The ratings were not revealed to the players. Who was awarded all the power? The Super Secret Influencer was Madelyn. She was automatically sent to the finale.

2 Who Was Blocked Last?

Image via Netflix

With Madelyn having the power, it was time to instantly block someone, preventing them from reaching the final five. As an added twist, Madelyn had to block her choice face-to-face. So who did Madelyn decide to block? It's a cliffhanger baby! Gotta wait until the final episode!

1 What May Happen Next

Image via Netflix

With Madelyn having the power to block one player, the final rating of the season will determine who walks away with $100,000. With strong alliances in the mix, whoever Madelyn picks will cause a ripple effect into the $100,000 decision. With the season focusing on the showdown that ultimately turned into a truce, Gianna aka the Twins and Kevin, their victory would be sweet. But then there is always Rachel aka Deb. She's a wildcard and has a great story. Could Madelyn take it all, having just been the last Influencer? Tune in and find out!

The Circle Participants enter a unique competition where they communicate only through a social media platform, isolated from each other. They must choose to either present their true selves or create a persona, as they vie to be voted the most popular by their peers and win a substantial cash prize.

