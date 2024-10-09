One of the most romantic alliances in The Circle Season 7 was between Darian and Jadejha, whose connection captured the hearts of fans from the very beginning. Their mutual crush, support, and loyalty to each other made them fan favorites. The unforgettable goodbye kiss when Darian left the Circle Villa and decided to meet Jadeja only fueled speculation about their relationship. But the real question is: Are Darian and Jadejha dating after The Circle?

Darian has had a thing for Jadejha since she walked into The Circle chat, and he obviously was his #circleboo. Both of them were privately having their chats and publically confessing their support for another as well. In the very second episode, both of them are seen flirting in their Private Circle chat, with Jadeja planning to convince Darian to marry her. Even though it was a flirtatious way of teasing one another, fans were enjoying the chemistry these two were sharing throughout the game. Needless to say, both of them have a personality that compliments one another, and both of them blush whenever they talk.

Circle of Trust: How Darian and Jadejha’s Relationship Evolved During Season 7

Image via Netflix

Jadejha in episode 4 confessed how she wanted her and Darian to be the winner. "Looks like I picked the right person to be my king. In the midst of all the drama, I still want me and you on the throne in the end," she said in her private chat with Darian. Both of them shared deeper conversations and connected with one another on so many things inside and outside the Circle world. In Episode 9 when Darian was blocked by his strongest brother, Kevin, he decided to meet Jadejha before leaving and choosing his #Circlewife instead of a friend who betrayed him. That was a better choice and definitely gave these two a chance to finally meet one another and take it to the next level.

"I've been dying to put my eyes on you," Darian said the moment he saw Jadejha. That whole moment not only made Jadeja but fans blush too, with such their natural and flirtatious chemistry that was consistent throughout. Darian jokingly also claimed to be moving to Houston for Jadejha to be closer to her and get married. All this beautifully ended with these two sharing a kiss, making them stronger than ever, and the beautiful Polaroids they both kept in one another's memory. As much as every Jadejha Darian fan was sad to see these two get separated, they were also wondering what their future would look like after The Circle ended.

Beyond The Circle: Are Darian and Jadejha Still Together After Season 7?

Close

Fans have been speculating whether these two made it together outside The Circle. Although Jadejha has not explicitly confirmed it, they have both been seen joking about each other's chemistry through Instagram Reels and posts. On 14th September, Darian's Instagram featured a video with them in a club and Jadeja getting excited about seeing Darian. In his interview with Parade, Kevin confirmed that, as promised, he would move to Houston to be closer to Jadejha. He said, "We've been doing our thing, we're official."

The Engagement Rumours: Is it Official Between Jadejha and Darian?

Jadejha and Darian might have not won the show but are definitely winning people's heart with how their story is going outside the show. On October 3rd, in an interview with 'Entertainment Weekly', Jadejha finally commented: "We've been dating all year long, and it's been good, and he's been talking about a ring and stuff like that." She follows up her comment with this. "So I'm trying not to spoil the surprise for myself. I'm trying not to pay attention to any clues, but he's a terrible liar, so we'll see when that comes. You never know, there might be some engagement photos dropping soon."

This interview did make it official that these two were together, and the fans might be hearing wedding bells soon; all of which lies in the hands of Darian and what surprise he might be planning as part of his big proposal. Another revelation made by Jadejha was how, in the finale of The Circle Season 7, the production company gave her the garter from her wedding dress that she could use in her wedding and she has kept it safe till date. Well, from all these speculations, one thing is for sure; Jadejha and Darian's relationship is still in the cards and fans can expect to see them both posting about one another on their Instagrams soon.

Watch The Circle on Netflix

The Circle Participants enter a unique competition where they communicate only through a social media platform, isolated from each other. They must choose to either present their true selves or create a persona, as they vie to be voted the most popular by their peers and win a substantial cash prize. Release Date January 1, 2020 Cast Michelle Buteau , Chloe Veitch Main Genre Reality Seasons 7 Distributor Netflix Number of Episodes 51 Streaming Service(s) Netflix Franchise(s) The Circle Directors Tom Lowry Expand

Watch on Netflix