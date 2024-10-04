Spoiler for The Circle season 7

The goal of The Circle is to become the most popular on the social media platform. You need other players to like you, but they're also your competition for the $100,000 prize on the reality series. Contestants make friends from the show and sometimes a love connection. However, the romantic relationships don't usually go the distance.

Jadejha Edwards and Darian Holt were in the original cast for season 7. They were instantly attracted to each other and became The Circle spouses. This helped them with their alliances. They later shared steamy in-person kiss that got viewers invested in them. But did it last? This is what Jadejha and Darian told Collider about their time after the show.

‘The Circle’ Gifted Jadejha Her Wedding Garter

Darian told Collider that he noticed her personality and what she stood for before he fell for her. Kevin "K Fern" Fernandez betrayed him and blocked him from the game. "I was pissed when I got blocked but seeing her uplifted my spirits so much," he said. They kissed before he left. But Darian played coy about their current relationship status. "We communicate like I live in Houston, so she lives in Houston," he said.

However, we asked if he would go on a dating Netflix show next like Perfect Match. "But unless Jadejha wants to get married," he answered. He later said, "We're gonna have to see what she's talking about." The teacher said he would. do it if Jadejha could be her perfect match. Collider talked to Jadejha before the finale was released. She was surprised how much of their connection was part of the season.

"I never thought that. It was going to be such a big thing," she said. "I was like, 'This a game show? We're just gonna fun.'" She said once they returned home, Darian kept the same energy for her. "It was too good," she said. Jadejha considered blocking him because it seemed too good to be true. "I never wanted to get back in a relationship," she admitted. "I thought I was gonna be spinning the block on a few exes. But he was just too good." The cybersecurity engineer "folded" two weeks after being home. "We just been rocking ever since," she said.

Unfortunately, the couple doesn't have the Polaroid picture they took before he left. Production kept it to avoid spoilers. They did let her take one thing from the set. Everyone in the cast got dressed for a wedding in an episode. "They gave me the garter for the wedding dress and told me to wear it on my wedding day," she said. Jadejha admitted she was the "mastermind" behind keeping their relationship a secret as the season aired. However, fans somewhat figured it out. "We are together," she said.

They traveled to see each other a couple of times as they dated, then he relocated to Houston and they became an official couple. The whole season is out and, unfortunately, Darian and Jadejha didn't win the season. However, it sounds like they formed an authentic connection that lasted a year after filming. The couple can publicly talk about their relationship on social media after hiding it for so long.

