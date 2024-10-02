Spoiler Alert for The Circle Season 7 finale

People go on The Circle hoping to win $100,000. They might make friends, enemies, or even find a partner in the process. Jadejha Edwards entered the game in season 7 with her experience as a cybersecurity engineer. "I make sure that the bad guys stay out and the good guys stay in," she said.

Jadejha had a strong start and made a romantic connection. But this season of the Netflix series was full of unpredictable strategy. Collider talked to Jadejha about how the season played out.

Jadejha Never Trusted Madelyn on ‘The Circle'

The Houston player had a strong start by flirting with Darian Holt and gaining other allies. Darian's ally, Kevin "K Fern" Fernandez, later betrayed him because he believed Madelyn Rusinyak's lie. Jadejha tried to smooth things over with Madelyn to move forward in the game, but it didn't turn into a friendship after filming. "We don't have much of a relationship now," Jadejha answered. "We're not beefing," she later clarified.

"At the end of the day, me talking to Madelyn was always strategy," she continued. "I never trusted her, I never believed her, it was always strategy, especially when I had a pretty good indicator that Darian was probably going to go home." Jadejha revealed that Madelyn "straight up" told her she was scared of her. The cybersecurity engineer thought the OnlyFans model fear of her didn't make sense. "I come off as such a genuine person until you cross me," she explained. "And that was always my strategy going into the game. I was like, 'I want people to look at me and think of me as like the Girl Next Door because they're never going to think that this sweet innocent girl is going to be making moves for real."

The one person Jadejha tried to trust was Gianna played by Nicky and Jojo Scarlotta. She told them that Darian visited her before he left and they kissed. The twins did a good job with the girl-talk by asking her how the kiss was? Jadejha joked the brothers did a little "too well" in that chat. "You can tell that Jojo pays attention to his girlfriend because he definitely channeled that," she said. "That's so funny. But also so real for a guy who's dating his girl to be able to channel her a little bit." Gianna and Jadejha's connection was hindered by the boys' alliance with Kevin.

Why Jadejha Rated Kevin High After Darian’s Warning

"I don't know the moves that Kevin is making, I don't know the alliances that other people have," she reminded viewers. "I only know what I suspect and what's being told to be, right?" Jadejha saw Kevin as an underdog in the beginning because she saw other players like Rachel played by Debbie Schwartzberg Levy calling him out. She knew Kevin was unequally taking the fall for sending people home.

"At the end of the day, Kevin didn't make those decisions by himself, but Kevin was the only one catching the heat for them," she said. "So, in my head I was like, if I vote Kevin high, everyone else hates Kevin." Every chat with the whole cast showed people were targeting Kevin. However, everyone did the same because they had an alliance with him, and that backfired on her.

Jadejha said she watched the previous seasons of The Circle multiple times. "That has never happened in the past before," she said. "That has never been anyone's strategy. So, it never even crossed my mind that people were doing this." Jadejha realized once it was too late that Kevin prioritized other allies. "It wasn't until things started clicking that I was like, 'I feel like Kevin and Gianna are working together,' but at the end of the day, Gianna's going to pick, what works best for Gianna. And Kevin was the only other person that was an influencer just as many times."

Season 7 ends with Madelyn blocking Jadejha. Madelyn placed third, Kevin placed second, and the twins won. Jadejha said she talked to the real Gianna after filming. "She loves their gameplay and I think she's genuinely impressed by how well they did," the engineer said. Jadejha said catfish usually act as themselves using someone else's picture. "They really were like more closely to the real Gianna than they were to themselves," she noted.

