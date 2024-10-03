Spoiler for The Circle season 7 winner

Season 7 of The Circle is full of unpredictable strategy. Kevin "K Fern" Fernandez introduced himself as the "life of the party" in the premiere episode of the reality series. The 23-year-old from San Diego brought that fun energy and quickly gained allies. However, he got criticism from his fellow cast members and viewers for turning on them.

Collider talked to the alcohol salesman about his unique strategy. He explained why he turned on his allies, and why he trusted some players over others. Of course, he addressed that uncomfortable part of the finale where he had to come clean.

Kevin Knows He Messed up Blocking Savannah on 'The Circle'

Close

Kevin made the surprising move of blocking Savannah Miller as a compromise at the start of the season. "I'm a big believer in everything happens for a reason," he said. "I try to live my life with no regrets. But the minute I walked out of that room. I said, what the frick did I just do? I messed up!"

After that, he turned to his past on how to move forward in the game. "Being a competitor my whole life with my athlete background and everything, no matter how bad you mess up, which I messed up bad," he said. "I knew that I had to keep a short-term memory and say, 'OK, I messed up. But I'm still in this game, and now I have to fight for my life. So how the heck am I going to do that?'"

He moved forward with the bros he still had with Andy, played by Heather Richardson, Darian Holt, who was with Jadjha Edwards. Those were good numbers but Debbie "Deb" Schwartzberg Levy put a target on Kevin's back immediately after he became an influencer. Madelyn Rusinyak later lied to him to target his closest ally, Darian.

Kevin Explains His Connection to Madelyn