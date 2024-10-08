Spoiler Alert for The Circle Season 7 finale

Kevin "K Fern" Fernandez was focused on winning the $100,000 prize. He made enemies and betrayed them on The Circle to get it. His first betrayal was a shocking one, since it was Savannah Miller, his Circle wife. She visited him after getting blocked and revoked his stepdad title to her dog, Samson. "He's not your stepson anymore," the reality star told him. "I'm sorry." Kevin was shocked by this switch up.

He made it to the finale and placed second to twins Nicky and Jojo Scarlotta who played as Gianna. Savannah told Collider that she hoped Kevin won to make her blocking worth it. We talked to Kevin, and he gave an update on his relationship with the entrepreneur.

Kevin and Savannah Talk Constantly After ‘The Circle’ Season 7

Image via Netflix

Kevin thought he ruined his chances with Savannah after blocking her. "I really thought to myself, 'This girl is probably going to never want to talk to me right? From here on out,'" he said. "I booted her and Samson. There's no shot in hell. We're going to be able to talk it out after this." However, their personalities continued to click after the show. "Sav is like a K Fern, but a girl," he explained.

"We're both just goofy," he continued. "We can talk about literally whatever, free-flowing conversation, which is crazy because I feel like I don't find that in a decent amount of people, in a decent amount of girls at least." The salesman likes that he can hang out with her in his Crocs. "We're chilling," he said happily. "There may or may not have been tripped to San Francisco or trips to Miami or trips in between to meet in Texas," he later revealed. "I may not have paid a visit to my stepson. We made amends. Everything is all good. Cabana's doing good."

He said they talk on FaceTime every day. It's been a year since the cast filmed, and he's still shocked by the experience. "If you would have told me that I would have gotten all of this from a TV show from The Circle, I would have told you, 'You're crazy,'" he said. "I guess call me freaking crazy then because anytime we meet up every time we hang out, it's always just such a fun time," the second-place finisher later added. "We always leave and text each other. 'Wow, that was so fun.'" Kevin said the long distance is tough, but they feel close since they're constantly communicating.

