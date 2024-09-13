The casting for The Circle changed throughout the seasons. The Netflix show has had people close to celebrities like Lance Bass and the Spice Girls in the game. Last season, we saw Myles Reed, an A.I. engineer tasked with figuring out which profile was run by artificial intelligence. Season 7 has a similar player in Jadejha Edwards, who works in cybersecurity.

The new season explores a different part of social media; OnlyFans is a website where people follow their favorite creators for their lewd and often nude adult content. The Circle adds its first creator from the platform in Season 7. But can she win?

Madelyn Rusinyak Joins 'The Circle' Season 7

Image via Netflix

Episode 2 showed Madelyn Rusinyak entering the game as herself. "By day, I'm an educational staffer," she said in her intro. "And by night, I'm an OnlyFans model." She claimed she won't lie about her life to other players. "I'm not just another pretty face, but I can also use that pretty face as an advantage." She's single in real life and put that in her profile.

This isn't her first time on a reality show. Madelyn was on Temptation Island Season 4 as a single person. She said her nickname was "Juicy" on the show; her OnlyFans account is also named Juicy. She currently has over 18,000 followers on Instagram at the time of writing. We'll have to wait and see if it ever comes up in future episodes.

She also posted on TikTok about how other players got to bring their dogs onto the show. Savannah Miller brought her small Pomeranian named Samson in Season 7. Madelyn showed her Great Dane named Alice. "My only question is, why couldn't I bring my dog? Ali would have loved to be on The Circle." She captioned the video with, "They all look like twins to me! Just tiny baby doggies! (This is a joke btw (sic) she wouldn't have fit in my apartment)."

Her mother, who goes by "juicysmom" commented that she had her dog while she was away filming. Madelyn is more popular on TikTok, where she has over 70,000 followers at the time of writing. It looks like Madelyn has practiced being in the limelight and getting people to follow her on social media. We'll have to wait and see if she can use those skills to win the $100,000 prize on the show.

The Circle is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

