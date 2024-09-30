Spoiler for The Circle season 7 winner

Season 7 of The Circle introduced a new cast who will get to know each other through the show's social media platform. The players repeatedly rank each other in popularity and avoid getting blocked from the game. The person ranked number one at the end of the reality competition wins $100,000. Debbie "Deb" Schwartzberg Levy was the first person to introduce herself to the audience.

She brought a pillow modeled after her husband, Phil. The higher education professional wanted to take her experience with Gen Z and use it to play as a college student. Collider talked to Deb about the many hurdles in her game as she raced to the finale.

Deb Admits Her Catfishing Didn’t Work on ‘The Circle' Season 7

Image via Netflix

The 54-year-old mother's strategy to pass as a 26-year-old didn't go as expected. "I was wrong," she laughed. Her lack of knowledge of pop culture in a game was a huge tell. Deb thought Rachel was going to be blocked for it. "That's why I was in the bath sad, eating a salad," she said. "I was actually legit, very, very sad." She knew the façade was over when Kevin "K Fern" Fernandez said he thought she was a catfish.

However, she made a personal connection with Nicky and Jojo Scarlotta, who are also from Staten Island. The twins were catfishing as Gianna and fought hard to keep Deb in the game. "You have to understand Staten Island, you make a Staten Island connection...we don't mess with each other," she said. "We are bonded. That's it! It's over, don't mess with us." She questioned if Kevin was real because of his suspicious game moves.

Gianna took out Kevin's allies with Savannah Miller, Andy played by Heather Richardson, then Darian Holt. Why didn't they ever take out Kevin himself? "I had no power, right?" the mother said about the first set of episodes. "So, for me, I was kind of like whatever Gianna wanted to do." She thought Kevin would be at the bottom of everyone's list later in the game and focused on other targets. However, she made it clear that she "rated him last every single time."

Deb Talks About Blackmailing Kevin