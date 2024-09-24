Spoiler Warning for The Circle Season 7 episodes 1 to 4Strangers make profiles on The Circle to become the most popular person on the social media platform. The winner of the reality series receives $100,000 prize whether they play as themselves or catfish as someone else. Savannah Miller played herself on the reality series and was accompanied by her dog, Samson, following in the footsteps of last season's Kyle Fuller. She opened up about her past and became an influencer, but she didn't stay at the top for long.

Collider talked to her about her strategy going into the Netflix show. She revealed how she learned from past seasons how to come across as authentic. The college graduate also addressed why she feels a little salty about her blocking.

Savannah Used Her Brain Surgery as a Strategy on ‘The Circle'

Image via Netflix

The business owner made her profile stand out by mentioning her titanium brain and being a brain surgery queen. She told Collider that being a pretty blonde in modeling pictures could make her seem like a catfish. "So that's why I also went with a more tame profile picture of me and my PJs with my dog," she said. Debora “Deb” Levy catfished as a young Rachel and got emotional hearing more of Savannah's brain surgery story. Deb lost her son around the same age and had empathy for Savannah's parents who watched her go through that.

"I [...] kind of teared up watching that because I didn't know that about her until after filming because she couldn't say anything," Savannah told Collider. "So it was kind of sad, but at the same time, it was kind of weird because [...] when I was telling her about it, I didn't think it was that big of a deal because I told that story so many times."

Savannah revealed what kept them from becoming close allies. "I didn't have a lot of time to get that close," she said. "But I do think if I was in longer, and she did play herself, that I definitely would have bonded with her a little bit because watching her back now, I think she is so funny. Great mom energy." Savannah put most of her faith into her crush, which later backfired on her.

Savannah Wishes She Handled Kevin "K Fern" Fernandez Differently

Image via Netflix

Savannah's pick for who is the most different in the episodes from their Circle profile is Gianna played by twins, Nicky and Jojo Scarlotta. "I thought she was some hot baddie girl," Savannah said. "I was kind of scared of her too because I was like, 'She's gorgeous.'" The college grad became one of the first influencers and blocked Gianna for falling to the bottom of the vote. But the twins survived with the disruptor power. Savannah didn't apologize to Gianna, but tried to get on everyone's good side so it would be a risk for Gianna to block her. However, Nicky and Jojo pushed for her to go home when they became an influencer with Savannah's crush, Kevin "K Fern" Fernandez. He agreed to keep his boy's alliance safe.

The blonde doesn't regret making the first move on K Fern. "I'm a firm believer and everything happens for a reason, so I'm not necessarily upset that I did that," Savannah said. "I do wish that I wouldn't have been kicking my feet giggling because I don't do that in real life. I'm more like bad b-tch energy," she said. Savannah also wished she hadn't focus only on him.

"But I was convinced that he would have my back too, but I'm also a very trusting person," she later said. "I was also reading my Bible the whole time." Her strategy was to play with integrity because of this. K Fern had the power to pick his guests for a VIP party to hang out with Madelyn Rusinyak and Garret Caillouet. He chose Darian Holt and Gianna over Savannah. "I'm still a little salty about that, especially watching it back, seeing that he easily could have chosen me," she revealed. "Because I didn't even realize he'd already told the bros that we were kind of a thing. It did make him look a little [suspicious] inviting her. I think he hurt himself more than me."

Savannah said she was less understanding of K Fern blocking her after watching his stand-off with the twins. "He needs a backbone," she said. "Come on." Of course, Savannah chose to talk to K Fern after she was blocked. She gave him a hard time for betraying her, but she admitted she wanted him to win. "I kind of wanted, Kevin to win," she said. "That way, it would kind of not be for nothing."

There is still a lot of game left to play and K Fern has a lot of damage control to do after the blocking. Deb made sure to throw him under the bus while he was away to make the decision. Savannah said she has a good relationship with K Fern despite what went down and they Snapchat every day.

The Circle Season 7 can be streamed on Netflix.

Stream on Netflix