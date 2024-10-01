Nicky Scarlotta and JoJo Scarlotta introduced themselves to viewers of The Circle as "the embodiment of the Staten Island stereotype." And it is true that the Italian-American twins, who daylight as construction workers and moonlight as influencers, appear to be exactly what viewers might expect. With their cornicello talismans, excitable personalities, and hometown pride, these boys are all about their roots, right down to the way they pronounce "New York" with that signature Staten Island emphasis.

As a pair, the twins have played a near perfect game in The Circle , catfishing their way through an entire season with little suspicion cast their way. In a game where one of the objectives is to out the players who are not participating as themselves in a strategic bid to control popular opinion, it is a rare thing to find a player who the audience roots for while they are actively deceiving the other contestants. But with their good-natured banter, their loyalty to their alliances, and their artistry at playing a beautiful and sympathetic young woman (whose profile they borrowed from JoJo's girlfriend, Gianna), the twins have won over the audience already.

The Twins Know What Viewers Want

Whatever the outcome of the finale this week, Netflix is sure to know they have a winning combination on their hands with the Scarlotta twins. It is a good thing that the streaming giant has a rich variety of programs to choose from that could help launch these two towards further reality TV stardom. When it comes to finding authentic characters that the audience can root for, the streamer needs to look no further than the talent on The Circle this season.

The twins decided to enter The Circle as Gianna, since they predicted their brash personalities might rub the other contestants the wrong way. JoJo describes Gianna as "one of the most genuine people I've ever met," further commenting that she reminds him of the twins' mother. Aw. The brothers went to great lengths to catfish as Gianna, learning her skin-care and make-up routine, and even, as JoJo playfully notes, "the bra size." While they excel at playing Gianna the way they know her to be in life, genuine, authentic, and down-to-earth, the guys can't help but reveal their boisterous and sometimes juvenile sense of humor when being playful with one another.

Netflix Knows Talent When They See It

The twins were eliminated in the very first blocking of the season, only to be saved by initiating this season's unique twist, the "Disruptor Mode." This twist was announced as a surprise to the players, as an ambiguous chance to gain either an advantage or disadvantage in their game play. But the ambiguity also allowed producers to guide the process of the season, under the guise of chance. By becoming the "Disruptor," the twins were given the chance to stay in the game, allowing them to slowly build their way to the top, giving them an appealing underdog arc for the season. It seems clear that the Scarlotta twins going to the finale was always a part of the plan, since the other "Disruptors" got far less appealing rewards, and the brothers were the first and only example of such a dramatic reversal of fortunes.

Prior to the season airing, the twins were the subject of a profile for Staten Island Live, describing their commitment to the characters they've developed in their social media presence, which they describe as caricatures of their family members, and stereotypes of the typical "Staten Island guy." Whether they win The Circle or not, the Scarlotta twins are rare gems that would fit into several of Netflix's reality programs. JoJo and Gianna could appear in The Ultimatum, to see if the couple really are ready to take that next step in their relationship. Nicky could apply for Love Is Blind, or Too Hot To Handle, depending on how sure about relationship commitment he is. There is even the possibility that the dynamic pair could host another reality series, or, if their friends and family are just as charismatic as they are, they could even carry a series of their own.

The Season 7 finale of The Circle airs on Netflix on October 02, 2024. Past seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

