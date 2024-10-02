Spoilers of The Circle Season 7 finale ahead

In the game of The Circle, the players are tasked to rate each other at various points. Due to games, secret chats, and people being blocked, the ratings often change, resulting in a changing of the guards at the top. But this season, The Circle has made history as Kevin Fernandez and Gianna aka the Scarlotta twins have been Influencers THREE times together. That means they have been in the hangout three separate times together and blocked three players from the game.

Going from sworn enemies to necessary allies, their dynamic has kept this season incredibly interesting simply because this major fact should never happen. Strategically and mathematically, it’s near impossible. And yet, their ability to sway the other players has allowed their longevity in the game. As they say, keep your friends close and your enemies closer. This was ever so true in The Circle Season 7.

From Rivals to Allies

When The Circle Season 7 started, Kevin Fernandez and Gianna, their real names are Jojo Scarlotta, and Nicky Scarlotta, entered with the first group. While they both approached the game with slightly different strategies, they were both altering their identities. For the Scarlotta twins, they were completely catfishing as one of the twins' actual girlfriend. It worked to their advantage as Gianna matched the rough and tumble persona that the brothers naturally had. But, had the Disruptor Mode twist not existed this season, their journey on The Circle would have ended after the first blocking. They used the power to give themselves immunity, preventing their blocking.

In the first round of the game, Kevin and Gianna, aka, the twins were in opposing alliances. As much as Kevin tried to offer an olive branch by inviting Gianna to the VIP Party Chat, he received major pushback when the duo met for the first time in the hangout. Both Kevin and the twins pushed hard to have their way. While Kevin believed he could say who would get blocked, Gianna, aka the twins, would not give it to him. Kevin gave in, blocking Savannah Miller, and ended up holding this forced hand against them.

This blocking established two opposing alliances in the house, one led by Kevin, the other by Gianna. The Circle chat ended up causing a major rift, but it all changed the moment that they both landed back in the hangout. Gianna won the Influencer spot through the ratings. For Kevin, he arrived thanks to Darian Holt incorrectly placing him there with his Disruptor Mode power. Despite them being at odds, they both decide to block Darian from the game in their second appearance together at the hangout. This then established their bond, knowing that they had to rely on one another as their power in the game was all too powerful.

Kevin and Gianna aka the Twins Defied the Odds