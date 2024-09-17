Alert! This season, The Circle introduced a brand-new twist into the game known as Disruptor Mode. With this twist, when The Circle sends the alert, the players have the opportunity to disrupt the game. Now, will it be an advantage or disadvantage? That’s just the risk they’re going to have to take. In the first block of episodes from Season 7 of the reality competition, the twist was introduced three times. And each time it was activated. And each time, it's caused the game to change in all the right ways.

Oftentimes on The Circle, the only way players can truly create chaos is through their ratings. It can be a bit boring and monotonous. If a majority alliance is formed, it becomes an "us versus them" mentality. Not anymore. This twist gives the players a new chance to play hard and make a move. It gives those who fear they're on the bottom the opportunity to claw their way to the top. It could cause those running the game to lose it all in one bold move. The twist is giving The Circle Season 7 a massive upgrade.

Why 'The Circle's Twist Is Working

Time to discuss this twist. The first time it was activated, it literally saved Gianna aka the Scarlotta Twins, because when they activated Disruptor mode, it made them immune from being blocked. Oh, they just so happened to be blocked by the Influencers, Savannah Miller and Andy aka Heather Ricardson, in the first blocking. This blocking ended up being a massive game-changer. But we'll get to it.

The second occurrence happened when the group reached nine players. Kevin Fernandez activated Disruptor Mode and allowed himself to invite two players of his choosing to the new player party where he, his two selections, and the two new players, Madelyn Rusinyak and Garret Cailouet, engaged in an important VIP party chat while all the other players were stuck in buffer mode, unable to communicate or read any profiles. Kevin's move curried temporary favor with Gianna aka the Twins and Darian Holt. Kevin's move also proved costly for Savannah, who believed she was Kevin's number one. They were Kevannah! He was gonna be the Dog Father for her dog Samson. But when the second-ranking placed Kevin and Gianna aka The Twins in the hangout, they battled it out for who to save. Kevin felt bringing Gianna aka The Twins into the VIP party chat meant he should say who should be blocked. Instead, they forced his hand, blocking Savannah. The war was on. Had the first Disruptor Mode not happened, the main story of the season would be non-existent.

What Will Happen Next?

And now for the cliffhanger of the first block of episodes. For the third Disruptor Mode, two players would have the chance to activate the twist. It was Rachel aka Deb Levy and Madelyn Rusinyak. They were granted the disruption where they had to SWITCH profiles until the next blocking. That means the Gen X mother catfishing as a Gen Z girl would now be catfishing as an OnlyFans model. This now forces both players, who have very different game strategies, to toss it all out the window to maintain their place in the game. For Rachel aka Deb, she's already struggling to play a young person. Now, she has the added layer of living up to the ideals of an OnlyFans model. She's terrified to be naughty. For Madelyn, she's now having to catfish, something she did not want to do when she entered the game. The worst part? She's playing as someone who had a complete meltdown in The Circle chat defending Gianna aka The Twins. How this will play out is keeping fans eager for new episodes.

This new mechanic is certainly a twist that can influence the results that The Circle wants, but it keeps the players on their toes and eager to make moves that can shake up the game. How many more times it will be introduced is the big question. Here’s hoping this twist lasts longer than last season’s short-lived AI twist! This twist needs to stay!

The Circle Season 7 drops new episodes every Wednesday on Netflix.

