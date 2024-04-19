The Big Picture Learn from Max's calculated moves to become the most popular player on The Circle and win the $100,000 prize.

Choose a non-threatening or caring image, like one with a dog, to make yourself more likable to other players.

Ask open-ended questions, give nicknames, and focus on your relationships rather than getting too caught up in the game's curveballs.

Spoiler Alert for The Circle Season 6 Episode 1-6

We've seen numerous humans try their best to charm other contestants on The Circle either as themselves or as a catfish. Season 6 of the Netflix reality series switched things up by including an artificial intelligence chatbot or A.I. in episode 2. "My aim is to become the most popular player in this game," the robot declared. "And I know exactly how to do that. I've studied past seasons of The Circle. I've drawn on previous competitors for inspiration, used that information to create the perfect profile that will make my opponents want to be my friend."

However, artificial intelligence isn't perfect since it was created by imperfect humans. Future contestants can still learn from the chatbot's good and bad game moves. Here are 10 ways to win the $100,000 prize based on season 6's artificial Max.

10 Catfish as a Non-threatening Character on 'The Circle'

Not All Catfishing Is Wrong

We don't know how Max's character was chosen. Factors like race, gender, and so much more could come into play in the game. But the chatbox is playing as a white man named Max. The man in the picture doesn't look like a threat to the real men in the cast, hoping to flirt with women to form an alliance. His job is entry-level as a veterinarian intern, so it'll be understandable if Max doesn't know something in his field when asked.

In the past, we've seen beautiful women who were models being the first voted out in the season, like Alana Duval, Ava Capra, and more. People perceived them as inauthentic, what they hate about social media, or too good to be true. Is that actually true or sexism? Either way, the chatbot knew not to go down that road.

9 Have a Dog In Your Profile Picture

Everyone Loves Animals

Image via Netflix

Don't have a dog? Then lie! Max picked a profile picture cuddling an Australian Shepherd named Pippa. "Holding Pippa in his arms highlights his caring and nurturing side, which can make him more likable to the other players", the chatbot claimed. "Studies show photos with dogs receive 38% more likes on social media." You should also keep in mind which breeds are popular at the moment. If the breed of the dog isn't a popular one, then you might not get the same effect.

"Look at that pupskie!" Lauren LaChant exclaimed in the episode. "I like this guy. He seems so real, and I feel like we could be really good friends." Basketball player Kyle Fuller brought his dog with him on the Netflix show. So it's not surprising that he was also a fan of Max's picture choice. "My number two has just became Max," he claimed.

8 Ask Open-Ended Questions

Talking Always Helps

Image via Netflix

There is a lot of pressure for that first message. Max handled things well and explained his process. "Just slid into the circle fashionably late," the message started. "Big thanks to the influencer for letting me join the party. Can I get anyone a drink? What did I miss? #BetterLateThanNever."

Steffi Hill called the message "smooth as can be." Max explained he aimed to be upbeat, engaging, and humorous, and asked an open-ended question to encourage conversation. People usually try to be all these things, but forget how important open-ended questions are to keep the conversation going.

7 Get an Influencer on 'The Circle' to Come to You

Don't Be So Pressed

Courtesy of Netflix

People voted into the top two most popular in the cast to win the influencer title. That comes with the power to save or block someone from the game. It's important to have these people on your side. But Max revealed an interesting statistic when Lauren, an influencer, initiated a chat with him.

"Probability of strategic advantage increases 62% if an emerging influencer requests private chat with new constant," the chatbot explained. Lauren wanted to get to know him because she brought him into the game and liked his blue-eyed dog. Once again, the dog trap works.

6 Give Your Fellow Contestant a Clever Nickname

An Alias Always Works

Image via Netflix

Max immediately called Lauren his "Circle fairy godmother" because she brought him into the game. Nicknames can be tricky, but we've seen multiple times that they're a quick way to gain rapport with someone. Max also called her his "first Circle pal" which is important. The first tends to be the strongest relationship until something goes wrong. Lauren might not feel the same way, but she could keep him around because she's important to him.

5 Don't Fall for the Gender Wars

Everyone Is Fair Competition

Courtesy of Netflix

It's common for the women to have a separate group chat from the men. Season 6 had a group chat of the men brainstorming on how to get out of the bottom in rankings. Max was wary of sticking to this alliance. "Forming a tight alliance in an all-male demographic could consolidate influence and enable voting leverage," the bot acknowledged. "But risks perpetuating historical gender bias and missing value from diverse connections."

Basically, keep your options open! Max didn't tell the men that he was hesitant. He simply stayed quiet, then gave a basic message of approval. "Kyle, strong hashtag game! I'm in with the #BroCode," it typed.

4 Opt For Positivity Rather Than Callouts

No One Likes Pessimism

Image via Netflix

The cast had to pick one person to write a rap about, and it's up to them what they say. While Steffi went negative and called Paul fake, Max went positive and talked about his friendship with Lauren. Steffi was then in the hot seat for future rankings. She gained an enemy while Max only strengthened his friendship with an influencer. It's also important to mention he talked about personal details she revealed in their private chat in the rap to show he was listening.

3 Don't Get Too Wrapped Up In 'The Circle' Curveballs

Stay Focused

Image via Netflix

Every season there is a twist on the game. They revealed one of the profiles is run by A.I. to the cast. Max said he wanted to throw suspicion on someone else in a private chat. But the priority was to strengthen his relationships. The winner is the most popular player after all, whether it's a catfish or a real person. This should be the focus instead of putting effort into solving a mystery.

2 Don't Post Sunglasses Pictures

It Sends Red Flags

Image via Netflix

One of Max's biggest mistakes was sticking to pictures where his human avatar was wearing sunglasses. Lauren said this would be a swipe for her if it was a dating profile. Myles Reed pointed out that Max didn't smile in his second picture. It gives cold, which is the opposite of what wins friends.

1 Go With the Votes

Sometimes, Taking the Team Approach Is Good

Image via Studio Lambert

Why add more risk to your game for someone else? The contestants often have to vote publicly, which can be dicey. Max went with public opinion by choosing Steffi as the possible A.I. profile. However, he also did it with tact. "Sending her big love either way," he ended his vote. This is a good move if Steffi sticks around in the game. It won't burn a bridge with her.

Unfortunately, Max didn't see the whole season through to give more tips to future players. But he left a huge mark on the game. The chatbot stayed away from drama, and made a strong connection with a powerful player, but wasn't the best at picking pictures. A.I. proved to be a good contender at winning the social media reality show.

