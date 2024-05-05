Now in its sixth season, The Circle was a surprise hit reality competition series for Netflix. With six seasons under its belt now, players have a good idea of what strategies work and which ones don’t. But this hasn’t always been the case. Given this, it’s not surprising that some of the worst contestants hail from the first season of the show.

But there have also been players in subsequent seasons who didn’t perform at their best, whether playing as themselves or catfishing as another person. The best players toe the line wonderfully between saying what people want to hear and playing as authentically themselves, even when the profile photo and some specifics of their true identities are withheld. But the worst players don’t seem to mesh well with others, stir the pot, and/or miss the mark.

The Circle Participants enter a unique competition where they communicate only through a social media platform, isolated from each other. They must choose to either present their true selves or create a persona, as they vie to be voted the most popular by their peers and win a substantial cash prize. Release Date January 1, 2020 Cast Michelle Buteau Main Genre Reality Seasons 7

10 Brett Robinson - Season 5

Brett Robinson’s ego and questionable decisions made him a villain on Big Brother. He entered The Circle in season 5 playing as himself but was quickly sent home when he didn’t mesh well with others. Oddly, however, on the reason wasn’t because his ego got the best of him, but because he was perceived as being standoffish. He had trouble communicating without his physical presence in the same room as the other person, and replicating the same confidence behind a screen.

Brett had the chance to re-enter the game, playing as a 51-year-old woman named Jennifer alongside Xanthi Perdikomatis. Strangely, while he was one of the worst players as himself, he excelled at fooling others into believing he was a lovable mom, working beautifully alongside Xanthi.

9 Xanthi Perdikomatis - Season 5

Fans initially weren’t warming to Xanthi Perdikomatis. She chose to play as herself with her real profile photo. Most of the details she revealed about herself were factual, except for her profession. She didn’t want others to know she was a model so instead, pretended to be a preschool teacher. Her loudness put off viewers, though others in the game couldn’t hear that, of course. Nonetheless, despite making friends and alliances, she didn’t stand out enough (or maybe stood out too much) which got her sent home early.

As with Brett, Xanthi came off better playing alongside him as the 51-year-old Jennifer. She redeemed herself with the second chance opportunity. But playing as herself, Xanthi’s game was sorely lacking.

8 Bryant Wood - Season 2

Bryant Wood wins the award for playing the most authentically, being exactly who he is in real life in The Circle. But this also meant that he didn’t have much of a strategy. In a game where strategy is key, especially on what many consider to be the best season of The Circle, he wasn’t playing the way others were and fell behind.

Despite being universally liked by fans and players, alike, Bryant came across as too much of a threat and as someone to whom the others couldn’t relate. He was quirky and outgoing. But he put too much of himself out there too quickly, proving that maybe he was just too good of a person for the manipulative game aspect of the competition.

7 Paul (Caress Russell) - Season 6

Caress Russell made a valiant effort attempting to play as her brother Paul. But she didn’t fully immerse herself in his personality and came across more like herself in the chats, instantly making people suspicious that she wasn’t who she said she was. Paul is one of the first people others suspected might be a catfish, proving Caress wasn’t doing as good of a job as she could have been doing.

Further, she was accused of stirring the pot and tried to rile people up, contrary to the calm, cool, and collected profile photo she used to personify the person she was trying to be in the game. While Caress started to finesse her game and play better in later episodes, she was always at the bottom of the rankings.

6 Terilisha - Season 2

Terilisha had one of the biggest falls from grace on the show. She started out being among the most popular, an instant influencer and someone with whom everyone wanted to align. But her bluntness, while appreciated, didn’t translate well in a game where only text-based messages can be shared without context, facial expressions, and clear intent.

She made enemies and her game became more about getting people out that she didn’t like or get along with then it was about making strong alliances to help her game. She engaged in a heated argument with another player when avoiding that would have been the better decision. In a game that’s reliant on ranking high with a small number of people, that was a fatal error. She needed to play more rationally and with less emotion.

5 Ed (Ed & Tammy Eason) - Season 1

The most awkward pairing, Ed and Tammy Eason played together as son and mother. It didn’t make much sense since the way they would play as one or the other would be completely different from how they would play together. What’s more, watching a son flirt with women while his mother looked on to help him with conversation points and emoji or hashtag options was cringey.

It seems the pairing was added for the purpose of creating an interesting twist in the game, but it didn’t make much sense and made viewers feel uncomfortable. Ed would have done better playing on his own.

4 Ava (Ava and Chanel Capra) - Season 3

Ava and Chanel Capra playing together as Ava didn’t make much sense, much like Ed and his mother Tammy playing as one person was awkward. Having a second person there on which to bounce message ideas off didn’t help in any significant way and just complicated things. It made Ava second guess what she might respond, and not in a positive or meaningful way.

The pair later had the chance to play as Blue Michelle, a clone of another player, where they became more entertaining. But the fact that they wreaked havoc on the real Michelle’s game made fans continue to dislike them. This isn’t necessarily their fault since it was the hand they were dealt to stay in the game. The sisters do get credit for successfully fooling others into believing that they were the real Michelle and the real one was the clone. Nonetheless, either member of the female duo could have done better playing on their own.

3 Adam (Alex Lake) - Season 1

There was something fans found off-putting about Alex Lake, who was playing as a younger, more traditionally handsome and masculine guy named Adam. He was one of the most disliked players by fans on his season, many of whom didn’t appreciate his seemingly forced quirkiness and constant focus on stereotyping what a guy like Adam might be like. Adam didn’t quite resonate with the others either and sometimes put his foot in his mouth.

Alex played the game with the assumption that people who looked like Adam couldn’t possibly by nice, genuine, and kind, thus focusing mostly on superficial conversations he felt someone like Adam would participate in. Alex had the opportunity to buck stereotypes about quirky, nerdy guys in the same way Shubham did beautifully. But instead, he chose to perpetuate negative ones about guys who look like Adam.

2 Alana Duval - Season 1

Earning the distinction of being the first person ever voted out on The Circle in the U.S., Alana really didn’t get the purpose nor goal of the game. She didn’t connect with people on a deep level, focusing on superficial conversations. She even created an alliance called the “skinny queens,” an instant red flag for the other ladies who were hoping to connect with one another in a more meaningful way.

Alana was overall unrelatable not to mention contradictory. She went into the game saying she wanted to dispel misconceptions that models were vain, then focused on talking mostly about physical appearance in all her conversations. In one of the friendliest reality competition shows, Alana just didn’t fit in.

1 Paul (Parker Abbott) - Season 4

Parker Abbott was the worst player in the game. She decided to play as her 56-year-old father, yet she clearly didn’t do any research to ensure that she would be believable as such. References that would have been apparent to someone her father’s age completely went over her head. In Parker’s defense, it would be difficult for any 21-year-old to try and emulate someone more than twice their age who comes from a completely different generation. But that also made fans question why she chose to play as her father in the first place.

What sealed the deal was when Parker, playing as a well-educated older man, didn’t know the meaning of the word memoir. Rather than wait for the conversation to develop further so she could get some context clues, she shared a message asking what it meant, raising a huge red flag. Almost everything Parker said and the way she said it was a dead giveaway that she was a catfish. Parker would have been better off had she gone into the game playing as herself.