How a film comes into being can be just as important as what you're watching during the film itself. The terms and conditions art is produced under always heavily influence the end product, and in some cases, can be the key to understanding the work itself. On paper, Straight to Hell already sounds insane from the get-go. Alex Cox directing Joe Strummer, Courtney Love, Elvis Costello, the Pogues, and Dennis Hopper in an acid Western featuring hitmen on the run with a pregnant woman versus a band of coffee-addicted hillbilly cowboys is a pretty nuts premise. The film itself feels a bit raw, and a bit unfocused, even by Cox's standards. However, a trip into just how this film was made reveals exactly why that is, and what makes Straight to Hell worth watching today.

How Did Alex Cox, Joe Strummer, & Courtney Love End Up Doing a Movie Together?

In a film so jam-packed with names, you can hone down on three major ones. Alex Cox, Joe Strummer, and Courtney Love. Cox is the director of cult classics like Repo Man and Sid and Nancy, known for an abrasive, punk/left-wing influenced style of filmmaking seen in his earlier work. Later on, in 1987, he would release Walker, a film about the real-life coup of the Nicaraguan government by American William Walker, with that conflict mirroring the ongoing one in current day (1987) Nicaragua, between the Sandinistas, and the American-backed Contras. This is where the "Contra" in "Iran-Contra" comes from, a massive scandal during the Reagan administration where the United States illegally sold arms to Iran, and sent those profits to fund the Contras in Nicaragua, who were known for committing multiple human rights violations in their fight against the Sandinistas. This film, while now seen as a classic among left-wing film disciples, went unmarketed due to its explicit criticism of American imperialism, flopped huge at the time, and essentially killed Cox's Hollywood career.

If there is someone familiar with the Sandinistas, it would be Joe Strummer, former frontman of The Clash, the legendary punk band who released a triple album entitled Sandinista! both in support of the Sandinista government, and to stick it to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who was rumored to have attempted to ban the word "Sandinista" in England. Strummer had worked with Cox for the music on both Sid and Nancy and Walker and had never acted in a film before Straight to Hell, which is named after a Clash classic off their 1982 album Combat Rock. The closest he got to acting was an appearance as "street scum" in Martin Scorsese's The King of Comedy. Courtney Love, meanwhile, was kind of at the inverse point of her career. After a role in Sid and Nancy, Cox cast her in a more prominent in Straight to Hell. This was all way before she would start Hole, marry Kurt Cobain, and generally achieve the level of fame and notoriety she has today. The film also features prominent musicians such as the aforementioned Pogues, and Elvis Costello, which will become very important later on.

How Did 'Straight to Hell' Get Made?

Alex Cox did not really set out to make Straight to Hell, and quite honestly nobody involved in the film really did either. Essentially, a massive tour was planned in Nicaragua to support the Sandinistas, featuring Strummer, Costello, and the Pogues. However, no media companies were willing to fund the tour, with Alex Cox stating on the matter "Big media corporations do not support revolutionary movements in the Third World". Due to all of these people having the time blocked off with nothing else to do, Cox decided to pivot and make a movie with them instead. A script was written in four weeks with Dick Rude, one of the stars of the film, everyone went over to Spain, and the film was made. The result is certainly an interesting one.

An obvious send-up of the Western genre, and all of its tropes, Straight to Hell is an incredibly energetic, strange film. Seeing a young Courtney Love scream and run around the desert while Joe Strummer engages in shootouts, gets drunk, and slicks his hair back makes for a very fun watch. Many of the idiosyncratic themes and visuals seen in the rest of Cox's output, such as Repo Man, are all present as well, with this sort of deranged, stilted yet incredibly passionate feeling enveloping the film. The left-wing sensibility shown in Repo Man, and continued in Walker is present as well, with Dennis Hopper's character I.G Farber and his direct funding of the conflicts in the film, as well as its final sequence ending with him drilling for oil, certainly seem to mimic the movements of Western countries in many impoverished nations that they continue to exploit, such as Nicaragua.

Straight to Hell, as creative and star-studded as it was, flopped at the box office, one of the many dominos falling down that led to Cox's eventual banishing from Hollywood. The film is, admittedly, very raw, and personally not up to the level of quality seen in some of his other films. Yet the energy Cox brings to the table in the film, combined with the stacked yet strange cast, and the insane backstory of how the film was even made in the first place, makes Straight to Hell a very interesting piece of Hollywood history, in many ways a film we won't ever see the likes of again. It is highly unlikely a director would be able to make a film with barely any real actors in it, that is this ridiculous and satirical, all while openly supporting communist movements in South America, something the United States government and major corporations had been hellbent on destroying since its inception, and are still trying to do today. It is rare to see a director's vision be so present in a film nowadays, and seeing that play out over a feature film is always a pleasure. While Cox certainly paid the price for it, he is left with a cinematic legacy that remains incredibly influential, and beloved by die-hard fans. Straight to Hell is pure midnight movie fun, and one worth your time.