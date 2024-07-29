The Big Picture Get ready for a wild ride in The Clean Up Crew — double-crossing Antonio Banderas is no easy feat!

Follow a crime scene cleanup crew as they navigate the dangerous aftermath of a lucrative find.

Director Jon Keeyes brings action-packed intensity to this star-studded thriller, out on August 20.

As if you ever thought it would be a good idea to double-cross Antonio Banderas, Collider’s exclusive first look at the legendary actor’s upcoming film, The Clean Up Crew, will have you thinking twice. Directed by Jon Keeyes (The Survivalist), the high-octane flick centers around two members of a crime scene cleanup crew (Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo) who find that something very important has been left behind in the wake of the gun fire - a briefcase stuffed with money. With dollar signs in their eyes, the duo decide to keep the cash for themselves, but to do that and still keep their lives, they’ll need to find a way to out-hustle a crime lord (Banderas) and the corrupt FBI agents tracking the goods.

It’s payday in our exclusive sneak peek at The Clean Up Crew as the trailer opens up on the moments that led to the mess left for the professional cleaners. Of course, this means that someone has to report the MIA cash drop to the terror-inducing kingpin Gabriel (Banderas), who is unsurprisingly not pleased that his money has evaporated into thin air. The scene then cuts to a group of cleaners who are very much over their jobs of mopping up brain-matter and blood splatters from meetings-gone-wrong. When they stumble upon the life-changing amount of cash, they need to think fast as they quickly realize who’s coming for it. Turning into a gang of their own, the crew sticks together and bashes some heads along the way to ensure they make it out of this alive and $2 million richer.

Filling out the ensemble cast in featured performances alongside Banderas (Spy Kids), Rhys Meyers (The Tudors) and Leo (The Fighter) is a call sheet that includes Swen Temmel (Survive the Game), Ekaterina Baker (The Card Counter), Leslie Stratton (Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman), Conor Mullen (Red Rock), Matthew Tompkins (Sicario), and more.

Who’s Behind ‘The Clean Up Crew’?

Behind the camera lending his vision to The Clean Up Crew is Keeyes, who has a distinctive love for all things action movies, as can be seen from his long list of credits. Previously helming such titles as American Nightmare, Living & Dying, and The Survivalist, Keeyes has become a frequent collaborator with Banderas, as this latest production marks a reunion between the pair, having previously worked alongside each other on Code Name Banshee. Most recently, the pair released the crime thriller, Cult Killer, earlier this year.

Check out our exclusive sneak peek at the debut trailer for The Clean Up Crew and see it on demand when it arrives on August 20.