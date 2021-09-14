1091 Pictures has debuted the first look at The Cleaner, and Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for the upcoming crime drama that hails from director Erin Elders (Penny Sucker). Starring King Orba (3:10 to Yuma), Luke Wilson (Stargirl), and Lynda Carter, The Cleaner will be available on digital and On-Demand on October 12.

The trailer introduces us to Buck Enderly (Orba), who looks after his mother by taking over her cleaning business but inwardly longs to go on the cross-country road trip he's always dreamed about. One new client in particular, Carlene Briggs (Carter), confesses that she needs Buck to track down her estranged son in exchange for a $1,000-dollar payout, but when Buck gets caught up in an unanticipated robbery, he realizes he might be way in over his head.

Elders, who co-wrote the film alongside Orba, revealed the real-life circumstances that led to the creation of the script:

"In 2015, while King Orba and I were just starting to develop The Cleaner, my grandmother passed away. This event sent shockwaves through my family, immediately shifting everyone’s established roles, and our lives were shoved into the unknown. This became the emotional guide for our film. The Cleaner was made with the idea that family roles, trauma, and joy are threads that weave our lives together and the moments in which we glimpse these threads at work are transcendent. While this certainly isn’t a new concept, it felt like a worthy one to try and explore in my first feature."

The Cleaner is co-written by Elders and Orba, who is joined in the cast by Wilson and Carter, as well as Shelley Long, Eden Brolin, and Shiloh Fernandez. The film is produced by John W. Bosher, Chris Charles, Faust Checho, and Kate Grady, with Ted Reilly, Kelly Aisthorpe Waller, John Waller, Hamzah Jamjoom, Carter, and Wilson serving as executive producers.

1091 Pictures will release The Cleaner on Digital and On Demand on October 12. Check out the trailer and poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Cleaner:

When middle-aged house cleaner Buck Enderly (Orba) takes on an eccentric new client (Carter), he gets roped into locating her estranged son (Fernandez). Buck tracks down the disturbed young man but in another twist of fate becomes an accomplice to a violent crime. Buck must then decide whether to hide the truth from his family or come clean with everyone and move on with his life.

