News broke today that the Fox series The Cleaning Lady was renewed for a second season. The series follows Cambodian doctor Thony, played by former Daredevil star Élodie Yung, who moved to the United States to try and take care of her son, who was diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder. While Thony is a doctor, she ends up having to try and save her son on her own when her husband Marco, played by Ivan Shaw, has a gambling addiction and is unable to get a visa.

The series takes a turn when Thony has a run-in with a power lieutenant of a crime syndicate. She is asked to join the crime organization after witnessing a crime, and in order to keep getting the treatments her son needs in Las Vegas, she agrees to become their "cleaning lady."

The Cleaning Lady does a great job of making Thony a character you understand in her struggle to protect her family, while rounding things out with fantastic performances from the rest of the cast including Martha Millan, Adan Canto, Oliver Hudson, Sean Lew, and Faith Bryant.

The president of Fox Entertainment was excited to talk about the show. “This heart-pounding, emotionally driven story has captivated audiences across all platforms with its empowering, suspenseful narrative about an undocumented worker forced to navigate the criminal underworld to save her ailing son’s life,” said Michael Thorn.

He went on to say:

“’The Cleaning Lady’ bravely and unapologetically takes on many of today’s most important social issues — something we’re proud to say is one of Fox long-time calling cards — and it’s all brought into sharp perspective by the powerful performance of our lead, Élodie Yung and the entire cast. Thanks to the incredible talent of Miranda and Melissa and our outstanding partners at Warner Bros., audiences have embraced this story and can now look forward to finding out what comes next for this devoted mother and her son when our show returns for its second season.”

The series getting a second season is something that makes sense, but also comes as a relief to fans. The first season came to an end in March, though there was no news on whether we'd see more of Thony on our screens. Now, fans can get excited! Here's to Yung and the cast of The Cleaning Lady on their Season 2!

There is currently no release date for The Cleaning Lady Season 2.

