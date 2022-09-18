Get ready for the guns, cash, and blood to flow again in Sin City as The Cleaning Lady returns with the upcoming second season. After first premiering in January 2022, the show quickly became one of the best-performing new series of the year. It's a testament to the show's creator Miranda Kwok, who made such an engaging story that has a South-Asian female lead and family at the center of it all. The series also highlights the socially relevant crisis of the treatment of undocumented immigrants and the struggle for healthcare, especially in the US.

The Cleaning Lady was adapted from an Argentine series titled La chica que limpia and follows the story of Thony De La Rosa (Élodie Yung), a former surgeon who moved to Las Vegas from the Philippines. She works hard as a service cleaner while waiting for a bone marrow transplant for her sick son who has an immunodeficiency disorder. Living with her sister-in-law, Fiona (Martha Millan), the two work to make ends meet while carefully dodging the ever-present threat of deportation. Thony's life is turned upside down when she accidentally crosses paths with a gang led by Arman Morales (Adan Canto). He ends up hiring her to clean up crime scenes in exchange for money and protection. However, an FBI Agent named Garrett Miller (Oliver Hudson) contacts Thony to help him bring down the crime cartel that is led by Arman's boss. Thony is caught between two sides of the law and a whole new morally gray world that she must navigate carefully for her and her family's survival.

The first season saw heaps of gripping action, tense drama, and even some palpable romance for Thony. To find out what the next season will have in store for our devoted mother, skilled doctor, and mob-adjacent worker, here's how you can watch the second season of The Cleaning Lady.

When and Where Can You Watch The Cleaning Lady Season 2?

The second season will start airing on the Fox channel on Monday, September 19 at 9pm ET/PT. The 10-episode season will continue to air new episodes every Monday throughout Fall. The show will also make its episodes available to stream on the Fox Now app and Hulu the following day after airing.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episodes

Episode 1: "Sins of the Father" - September 19, 2022

Episode 2: "Lolo and Lola" - September 26, 2022

Episode 3: "The Devil You Know" - October 3, 2022

Episode 4: "Bahala Na" - October 10, 2022

Episode 5: "TBA" - October 17, 2022

Episode 6: "TBA" - October 24, 2022

Episode 7: "TBA" - October 31, 2022

Episode 8: "TBA" - November 7, 2022

Episode 9: "TBA" - November 14, 2022

Episode 10: "TBA" - November 21, 2022

Who Are the New Cast Members of The Cleaning Lady Season 2?

Eva De Dominici who plays Arman's wife and business partner, Nadia, has been bumped up to series regular for the new season. Season 2 will also see some new additions to the cast including Naveen Andrews who will play Robert Kamdar, Nadia's ex who will try to get between her and Arman. Chelsea Frei also joins the show as Maya Campbell who shares a complicated history with Special Agent Miller.

Watch The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Trailer

Besides a few teasers and short promos for the new season, an official trailer dropped on September 10, 2022. The new footage picks up right where the first season ended with Thony realizing Luca had been taken by Marco. While trying to rescue her son, Thony also has some new ambitions in the pipeline to use Arman's shared money to build a medical clinic for other undocumented immigrants. The trailer also shows that Arman seems to eventually get out of prison sooner than later and reunites with Nadia and Thony individually. Naveen Andrews' role is revealed to come in between Arman and Nadia not just professionally but perhaps personally. Additionally, Agent Garrett Miller is still working with Thony and questioning whether she still needs to maintain an alliance with Arman.

What Is The Cleaning Lady Season 2 About?

The end of Season 1 saw a shocking cliffhanger that involved Thony coming home to the absence of her son and husband. Things were just beginning to settle down, with Thony even having access to Arman's money, but now she faces a crisis of potentially losing the one reason for her gutsy and rebellious actions. Read on for the official synopsis of the premiere from the Fox website.

Season Two of THE CLEANING LADY picks up with THONY (Élodie Yung) desperately trying to find her son, LUCA (Sebastien & Valentino LeSalle), after he was kidnapped by his father, MARCO (Ivan Shaw). With nowhere else to turn, she enlists the help of FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson) to track him down before they leave the country. Meanwhile, an incident involving CHRIS (Sean Lew) forces FIONA (Martha Millan) to shield her son by any means necessary, furthering the theme of how far a mother will go to protect her child.

More Crime Dramas like The Cleaning Lady That You Can Watch Now

The intriguing nature of The Cleaning Lady definitely lies with its extraordinary world of crime that a female lead like Thony must not only navigate but also adapt to. The following TV shows and films highlight fearless female protagonists who aren't afraid to get their hands dirty in the world of crime.

Queen of the South (2016 - 2021): This USA Network series ran for five seasons and was an adaption of a Spanish telenovela titled La Reina del sur. The premise follows a woman named Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) who flees her home in Mexico to go to the US. Similar to The Cleaning Lady, Teresa takes matters into her own hands to survive and rise above her struggling conditions by building a drug empire. Along the way, she makes numerous enemies like the Vargas Cartel, balanced with some valuable allies such as James Valdez (Peter Gadiot). Yet, Teresa relies on her mathematical intelligence, resourcefulness, and pacifist leadership to reign as the titular Queen of her drug operation. Besides Teresa being a whip-smart, resilient protagonist like Thony, the brewing romance between her and James also matches the fiery chemistry of Thony and Arman. The series is available on Netflix.

Good Girls (2018 - 2021): Another series that focuses on mothers who get involved with crime, Good Girls follows Beth (Christina Hendricks), Ruby (Retta), and Annie (Mae Whitman), who all live in Michigan. The trio of mothers all face their own challenging hardships concerning finances, child custody, and even unfulfilling marriages. With all of them having enough of these struggles, they band together to rob a supermarket. Only after their successful heist do they realize the bigger problem at hand, which is the attention of a gang led by a money-laundering boss named Rio (Manny Montana). The tight-knit dynamic of the three female leads is very similar to The Cleaning Lady’s duo of Thony and Fiona. Both shows capture the themes of hardworking mothers and the importance of female friendships. The NBC series ran for four seasons and is now available to stream on Netflix.

Widows (2018): Steve McQueen brought a powerhouse cast together for his 2018 heist thriller drama. Following the mysterious death of her husband Harry (Liam Neeson), Veronica (Viola Davis) discovers his involvement with crime that included a $2 million robbery that he committed with a group of men. Upon learning that the stolen money belonged to a powerful crime boss and aspiring politician, Jamal Manning (Brian Tyree Henry), Veronica is forced to pay the debt through a new heist. She recruits the widows of the men who were involved with Harry’s robbery, which includes Linda (Michelle Rodriguez), Alice (Elizabeth Debicki), and Belle (Cynthia Erivo). The gripping story shares the same themes as The Cleaning Lady, with female protagonists who take an ambitious chance to resolve their helpless situations of financial struggle. They all adapt to this dangerous world and fight to take back what is theirs. The remarkable film can be streamed on DirecTV and is available for purchase on Apple TV or Google Play.

