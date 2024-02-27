High-profile media about marginalized groups, although more common, is still a section of our viewing schedules that we rightly crave. However, many have criticized the stereotypical and often two-dimensional way these stories are discussed, with the subjects at their heart often being reduced simply to their unfortunate circumstance. One such series that has not just avoided that criticism, but thrived against it, is Miranda Kwok's gripping thrillerThe Cleaning Lady, a story of a Cambodian-Filipino former surgeon who must work as a cleaner in Las Vegas to afford life-saving treatment for her son. Although many of her actions may seem immoral, it is impossible to not relate to the desperate hunt to find healthcare for a loved one against an unbalanced and dysfunctional societal system, with this link between the audience and series one of its major triumphs.

Debuting back in January 2022, the first season was an almighty success, as was the hard-hitting second, leading to a very quick renewal. Now over a year removed from the breathtaking ending to the sophomore season, fans are still gathering their jaws from the floor in time to sit down and soak up Season 3. So, with all that in mind, here is a look at everything we know about The Cleaning Lady Season 3 so far.

Image via FOX

The Cleaning Lady Season 3 officially premieres on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. This release date is later than many had once anticipated due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of last year.

Where Can You Watch 'The Cleaning Lady' Season 3?

Image via Netflix

Officially, just like the previous two outings, Season 3 of The Cleaning Lady will air exclusively on Fox. However, new episodes will also stream the next day on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

On the aforementioned release date, viewers will be treated to both The Cleaning Lady and the returning Alert: Missing Persons Unit, a procedural that has caught the attention of millions and demanded a second season. Currently, both Season 1 and 2 of The Cleaning Lady are available to catch up with on Fox.

Watch on Fox

Alternatively, you can also stream the first two seasons of The Cleaning Lady on Max - follow the link below to find out more.

Watch on Max

Is There a Trailer for 'The Cleaning Lady' Season 3?

An official 'First Look' video including interviews with the cast was released, with the full clip available to watch above. Alongside setting up some of Season 3's major plot points, this video treats fans to their first look at the enigmatic and dastardly cruel siblings Jorge and Ramona. Crime looks to come easy to the pair, with the thought of inflicting both emotional and physical pain just another day in the office. Season 3 looks to be ramping up the tension and danger compared to its two predecessors, summarized neatly by Élodie Yung herself when she says, "This season, she's alone". As promised by actor Sean Lew at the very end of the clip, Season 3 is set to be intensity-personified.

Who Is in the Cast of 'The Cleaning Lady' Season 3?

Close

There simply wouldn't be a show without Élodie Yung's nuanced, heartbreaking portrayal of Thony, with the Daredevil actress set to star once again in Season 3. Speaking in an interview with Collider's Christina Radish about Season 3, Yung said:

"I’m very involved in the scripts, once they land on my table. That’s where I can really work with the showrunners and the writers. We have conversations. I have a million ideas, but I’m not gonna say, “Let’s do this.” I’m not part of those conversations right now, but I’m sure that they’re gonna cook up some good stuff for us. Let’s wait and see."

Back to portray the other half of one of 2022's most gripping relationships is Adan Canto as suave gangster Arman Morales. Sadly, after a tough battle with cancer, it was announced in January that Canto had passed away, aged 42. It is moments like these that remind the world of what truly matters. With the loss of Canto's life an event that transcends this and any other series, he applied his enormous talent. Season 3 will likely be dedicated to the life of one of its best stars, with Canto's entire upcoming performance sure to leave a tear in everyone's eye.

Season 3 will also see the return of the likes of the LaSalle twins as Luca, Martha Millan (Entourage) as Fiona De La Rosa, Sean Lew as Chris De La Rosa, Eva De Dominici (The Fragility of Bodies) as Nadia, and Faith Bryant (Genius) as Jaz. The new season will also bring new characters, with Santiago Cabrera, famous for portraying Captain Cristobal Rios in Star Trek: Picard, portraying the suspiciously villainous Jorge Sanchez. Bad Boys for Life star Kate del Castillo also joins the ensemble as Ramona, Jorge's older sister.

What Will 'The Cleaning Lady' Season 3 Be About?

Image via FOX

The ending of Season 2 left many with burning unanswered questions, with those questions set to be answered in Season 3. Perhaps the most crucial of these is about Fiona's deportation, with her and her family's safety still undetermined. As Thony becomes further embroiled in this tricky issue, it is likely her emotions might take over and thrust her into even more danger - a potential that, due to her now firm place in the criminal underworld, could put both of them in harm's way. As well as that, Season 3 will continue to document the spiraling of Thony as she falls deeper and deeper into a life of immorality. With murder and devastating crime now in her wake, this is sure to test her resolve and have a stark effect on her mental health as she begins to question whether or not she is a good mother.

Perhaps more importantly than all that, The Cleaning Lady's third season will once again have the duty of shining a light on the real-world struggles of marginalized voices, with the systemic obstructions that have so far frustrated Thony and her family worthy of some sense of redemption. Perhaps, against all the odds, the series will showcase Thony finally fighting free and finding vindication for her efforts, with that moment of catharsis likely to be the emotional peak of the entire show.

Who Is Behind The Cleaning Lady Season 3?

Image via FOX

After the departure of showrunner Melissa Carter, Jeannine Redshaw, producer of the likes of Manifest and Grey's Anatomy, will be joining Miranda Kwok in steering the ship for Season 3. They will join the likes of writer and co-executive producer Eddie Serrano and, most likely, director Milan Cheylov, who has thus far overseen 4 episodes of the series.

How Many Episodes Are In The Cleaning Lady Season 3?

Image via FOX

It is expected that Season 3 will consist of 12 total episodes, the same number as in the previous outing. However, it is possible that this number might be reduced slightly due to last year's summer of strikes, although no official confirmation has been made. So far, only the first two episodes have a confirmed title, with episode 1 titled "Arman" and episode 2 titled "For My Son".