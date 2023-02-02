Fox has announced that it will be renewing its popular series The Cleaning Lady for a third season. The network also announced that it is adding a new face to the show's production team, with Jeannine Renshaw boarding as executive producer and co-showrunner.

"After two heart-pounding seasons, we’re thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story,” Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming for Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. “The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television have expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show that gives a perspective you don’t often see on television.”

This sentiment was echoed by Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, who called The Cleaning Lady "a gripping and masterful tale of a mother who will do anything for her child." Dungey added, "I am thrilled that we get to continue to explore Thony’s world in a third season. A big thank you to our partners at Fox for providing a platform for this show to thrive."

Image via Fox

Based on an Argentine series called La Chica Que Limpia, The Cleaning Lady stars Yung (Daredevil) as Thony De La Rosa, and is described by Fox as "a story of empowerment, resilience and the human spirit that asks us all if the ends justify the means." Formerly a surgeon in The Philippines, Thony is now living in Las Vegas on an expired visa with her young son, Luca. Since she does not have the qualifications to be a surgeon in the United States, Thony makes her living as a cleaning lady while trying to skate by. However, when she witnesses a gruesome crime, Thony is dragged into the criminal underworld, and begins living a new life as a crime scene cleaner all while trying to make ends meet and protect Luca. In addition to Yung, The Cleaning Lady also stars Adan Canton, Oliver Hudson, Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle, Naveen Andrews, and Martha Millan.

The announcement of a third season comes just one month after The Cleaning Lady aired its Season 2 finale. The show's second season averaged more than five million viewers per episode, according to Fox's viewing numbers, providing an easy catalyst for the show to be renewed. With its re-upping, The Cleaning Lady becomes the first live-action, scripted show to be renewed by Fox for the new year.

The show was originally created by Miranda Kwok, who also serves as an executive producer and co-showrunner. Renshaw will replace Melissa Carter as the other co-showrunner, who will be exiting the series after helping helm the first two seasons. Renshaw is no stranger to television, having worked on series such as Grey's Anatomy and Manifest. Alongside Kwok and Renshaw, The Cleaning Lady is executive produced by Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez as a collaboration between Fox and Warner Bros. Television.

No release window for the third season of The Cleaning Lady has been announced. Collider's interview with Élodie Yung on The Cleaning Lady can be read here.