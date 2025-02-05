Over six months after getting a renewal, one of Fox’s most brutal crime dramas finally has a return date. TV Insider has learned that Season 4 of The Cleaning Lady premieres Tuesday, March 25 at 8/7c. In the new chapter, Thony (Élodie Yung) has a new job and a new position in Jorge’s (Santiago Cabrera) cartel, while Kate Del Castillo will return as Ramona following her arrest in last season’s finale. There’s even more exciting news about the cast coming up in a bit; however, it doesn’t appear that Liza Weil or Brandon Jay McLaren will return.

The Cleaning Lady was renewed for a fourth season in May 2024, amid Season 3’s run, which ended with such an unexpected twist. Of course, fans can expect Season 4 to provide some much-needed answers, but at the same time, a few additions have been made —in the form of Daniel Bonjour and Alain Uy. These two have joined the cast in new recurring roles, as confirmed last November.

According to the character description, Bonjour will play Dr. Dupont, “an overworked attending physician at a clinic serving one of Las Vegas’ poorest neighborhoods” who emigrated from France years ago because doctors here make more money than they do anywhere else in the world — at least that’s the reason he gives publicly. Uy, on the other hand, plays Feng, who is “wryly observant but with a dangerous side.” He is also skilled at running elaborate schemes for the Asian mob and has become an asset to international crime bosses worldwide.

Thony Has A New Job in ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Season 4