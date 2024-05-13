The Big Picture Fox renews crime series The Cleaning Lady for a fourth season with a 12 episode order and backstage shakeup.

Show based on Argentine series stars Elodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa, a surgeon turned crime scene cleaner.

Season 3 pays tribute to Adan Canto, who passed away during filming; series averaging 2.2 million viewers.

It might have taken a bit of time, but Fox has announced that it will be renewing its popular crime series The Cleaning Lady for a fourth season. Per Deadline, the upcoming season will reportedly have a 12 episode order with the series undergoing a backstage shakeup. Going forward, Miranda Kwok, who developed the series, and Jeannine Renshaw, who served as co-showrunners on Season 3, will not be returning for Season 4 in the aforementioned capacities.

The Cleaning Lady is based on an Argentine series called La Chica Que Limpia, The crime series stars the impressive Élodie Yung (Daredevil) as Thony De La Rosa, and is described by Fox as "a story of empowerment, resilience and the human spirit that asks us all if the ends justify the means." Thony, a former surgeon in The Philippines is now living in Las Vegas on an expired visa with her young son, Luca. Given she is unable to practice the profession she had trained in the United States, she has to make do by taking up a role as a cleaning lady. However, everything instantly changes when she witnesses a gruesome crime, with Thony dragged into the criminal underworld, and begins living a new life as a crime scene cleaner and a doctor. This she does while trying to provide for her son and protect him with the proceeds from her new career.

A Fitting Tribute to a Beloved Friend

Season 3 of The Cleaning Lady had to adjust its storytelling on the go after its male lead, Adan Canto sadly passed away after a battle with cancer earlier in the year. Canto portrayed gangster Arman Morales, Thony's protector, but given his health challenges, the actor couldn't return for the initial production of the third season. However, the plan was to have him back after his treatment was wrapped up. Unfortunately, that will not be the case anymore. The now departing creative duo of Renshaw and Kwok sought to pay tribute to him throughout the present season. Speaking about Canto and Aman, Kwok revealed:

". . . but in terms of the season, it was really important for us to honor him as a person and also him as a character, and what he meant to the show, and what he meant to fans. It was very carefully thought out and discussed so that we could tell the best story we could that would also honor him and allow our other characters to process his absence."

The crime series is currently airing its third season with a two-hour finale set to air on May 21. To-date, the series is averaging 2.2 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, down a steep 37% and 60% from its sophomore run. The series finale for the third season of The Cleaning Lady is executive produced by Kwok, Renshaw, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez. In addition to Canto and Yung, the series also stars Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle, Eva De Dominici, Kate Del Castillo, Santiago Cabrera, Sean Lew, and Faith Bryant.

The Cleaning Lady airs Tuesdays at 8 P.M ET on Fox.

