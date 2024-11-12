The Cleaning Lady’s fourth season is yet to have a release date, but fans can expect it sometime in 2025. Before then, the dramatic crime series has added a Bosch alum to the upcoming chapter, TVLine exclusively reports. Yancey Arias, who played Mayor Hector Ramos in the Prime Video production, will recur in The Cleaning Lady Season 4 as Neto, a hitman and high-ranking member of the cartel who will also first appear in the season premiere.

It goes without saying that Arias is the right fit for the role, given his acting portfolio. In addition to Bosch, he has starred in the USA Network's Queen of the South as the villainous General Alberto Cortez. Also, he has appeared in episodes of Magnum P.I., Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Will Trent. Much earlier in his career, he played Miguel Cadena in the NBC series Kingpin and Gabriel Williams in the FX series Thief.

As for Arias’ character in The Cleaning Lady Season 4, Neto is described as an intimidating sicario, but he’s also a father figure to Jorge (Santiago Cabrera), who Neto taught to use guns and kill animals at a young age. According to the official character description, Neto’s “show-no-mercy mentality when completing cartel missions makes him a worthy opponent to any threatening force.”

'The Cleaning Lady' Adds a Newcomer to Season 4

Arias is not the only new addition to The Cleaning Lady Season 4, as newcomer Khalen Roman Sanchez is another star set to appear in the installment. The series has recast the role of Thony’s young son, Luca (previously played by twins Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle in Seasons 1-3), ahead of the new season. Now Luca will be portrayed by Sanchez, who is joining the cast as a series regular.

Another significant change The Cleaning Lady has gone through ahead of its return is the exit of co-showrunners Miranda Kwok and Jeannine Renshaw. This was reported in July after the series was renewed with a 12-episode order, and replacing the duo is The Blacklist alum Daniel Cerone, who will also serve as executive producer for Season 4.

The Cleaning Lady's fourth season premieres in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and catch up on Seasons 1-3 on Hulu.

