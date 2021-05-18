The first trailer for The Cleaning Lady is here and the new FOX show gives us a look at a mother’s desperate attempt to save her son. Starring Daredevil’s Elodie Yung, it’s a hard-hitting look at a mother who is trying to do the best she can by her sick son even when no one is willing to help her.

Seeing Yung back in action is amazing! She was also a star in The Hitman’s Bodyguard and she’s an amazing action actress. And getting to see her play the drama of her character Thony De La Rosa’s life is going to be beautiful to see.

Image via Fox

RELATED: First 'Only Murders in the Building' Trailer Reveals Release Date for Steve Martin-Martin Short-Selena Gomez Hulu Series

Yung plays Thony De La Rosa, a doctor herself and we see a glimpse of that when a man is coming onto her and her friend punches him in the throat to get him away from her. They ask her how she knew how to do it and we’re then thrust into the world of Thony’s sick son Luca and what she’s doing to protect him. And that seems to include joining up with organized crime to make the money she needs to get Luca his treatment and make a life for them both.

This is the official synopsis:

“From executive producer/writer Miranda Kwok (“The 100”), executive producer/showrunner Melissa Carter (“Queen Sugar”), executive producer/director Michael Offer (“Homeland,” “How to Get Away with Murder”) and executive producers Shay Mitchell (“You,” “Pretty Little Liars”), Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez, THE CLEANING LADY is a thrilling and emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime, using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld. The series stars Elodie Yung (“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”), Adan Canto (“Designated Survivor,”), Martha Millan (“The OA”) and newcomers Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle.”

The show looks like a look into motherhood, the struggles of immigrants in America, and the desperation that comes with protecting the ones you love, no matter the cost. Yung is a powerhouse and getting to see her shine as Thony is going to be a treat for fans everywhere.

The Cleaning Lady is set to hit Fox later this year.

KEEP READING: The 21 Most Exciting New Shows We Actually Believe Will Premiere in 2021

Share Share Tweet Email

'Grand Theft Auto V' and 'GTA Online' Will Be Updated for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S This Fall Rockstar also teases "surprises" for ‘Grand Theft Auto III’s 20th anniversary.

Read Next