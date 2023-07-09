Shudder is a top source for indie horror and ones that typically fly under the radar. The premium streaming service is home to all things horror, thriller, and supernatural. Not only do they have some household names of horror like Creepshow, Halloween, and Hellraiser, they also create their own original movies, series, and documentaries. Producing some recent hits like Host and Skinamarink, Shudder should not be overlooked as a source of great horror. With so many titles available, it can be hard to pick out what to watch next. But if you're looking for the best Shudder original movie, hit that search bar and type in The Cleansing Hour.

The Cleansing Hour is about two friends, Drew (Kyle Gallner) and Max (Ryan Guzman), who run a popular webcast. Their webcast streams supposed live exorcisms across the globe and garners millions of viewers. These exorcisms aren't real, however, and are instead elaborate staged setups of exorcisms performed by paid actors, but their viewers don't know that. Max plays the role of a priest and Drew is the producer of the show. You can only tempt evil so many times before it comes for you, though. Unfortunately for them, one of their paid actors becomes legitimately possessed by a real-life scary demon. That demon forces everyone to participate in gruesome challenges, and if they don't, they'll expose them for the frauds they are to their millions of viewers.

RELATED: 7 Best Horror Movies to Stream on Shudder in June 2023

'The Cleansing Hour' Has Top-Notch Performances From a Small Cast

Image via Shudder

Directed by Damien LeVeck, The Cleansing Hour is grisly and violent, but also thought-provoking and even hilarious at times with its meta-level awareness. The beginning is a little awkward to start, so if you haven't watched and plan to, please don't get discouraged by the rocky introduction. It sets up the plot and characters for what is about to unfold. Gallner and Guzman are wonderful in their roles in the film. Gallner, who has been no stranger to a good horror movie lately, and Guzman flip effortlessly from being witty and charming to being scared to their core and desperate to survive. The two start as not-so-likable characters, yet viewers end up connecting and caring for the duo by the end. Alix Angelis plays Lane, who is Drew's fiancé. She is the actress who is supposed to be fake possessed but ends up getting really possessed, much to her dismay. Angelis really shines the role and goes above and beyond to sell being possessed. Like many possession films, we see the victim bouncing back and forth between loathsome demon and helpless conduit, and Angelis really nails both. You feel sympathetic watching her plead for help, but within seconds, you're back to feeling disgusted by the demon plaguing her body.

Influencers Will Do Anything To Preserve Popularity in 'The Cleansing Hour'

Image via Shudder

The Cleansing Hour really dives into the voyeuristic nature of social media and how many of us live our lives in this day and age. Drew and Max are so desperate for internet fame and stardom, so they will push any boundary they can to make an exorcism appear on-screen. They even sell apparel. Who wouldn't want to own merchandise with CH insignias that is Vatican Approved? Take my money! LeVeck and co-writer Aaron Horwitz do an excellent job of showcasing how desperate people are for stardom and a crumb of attention. The demon possessing Lane just wants Drew and Max to reveal to the public that they are fakes. Everyone's life is on the line and all they have to do is say that they staged the other exorcisms. In this cancel culture society? Drew and Max think not. Instead, they will put their lives at risk and dance on shards of glass to preserve their online persona. The movie flashes back and forth between the chaos surrounding Drew, Max, and Lane and the viewers that are tuning in from all across the globe to see what happens. It's at that moment that we can't help but reflect on how publicly we all live. Whether those fans think it's real or not, they're still tuning in to watch bad things happen to real people. LeVeck and Horwitz really hone in on this being a primary theme of the film. In streaming and social media environments, nothing is sacred and nothing is private.

'The Cleansing Hour' Features Excellent Effects and Cinematography

Image via Shudder

What really makes this film unsettling is the way that it's shot. The majority of the movie takes place where the exorcism is being filmed. Having a single location for a film can sometimes make it mundane and boring, but with Jean-Philippe Bernier's cinematography chops, that singular setting creates so much tension for viewers. At times, watching the scenes unfold can make the viewer feel claustrophobic, adding to the unsettling nature of watching a real exorcism on screen. The CGI effects aren't over the top, and they are used in a few scenes with supernatural elements but kept to a tasteful minimum. Instead, practical creature and gore effects and makeup are used, to give that authentic type of feel to the scares.

'The Cleansing Hour' Gives Old Possession Tropes a Modern Spin

Image via Shudder

The Cleansing Hour features a lot of familiar tropes for possession and horror movies. We see the priest (even if it is just Max) performing an exorcism, the possessed being tortured in some way, and a focus on Catholicism. Those basic tropes get exorcised a bit and transform into modern-day tropes for a streaming generation. Instead of baseless possession, we see a deep dive into the protagonists' metaphorical demons from their past. Max has to bare his soul to the demon to be saved. There are also a lot of possession films that take place on a farm or in a haunted house, but The Cleansing Hour takes normal settings and makes them evil, all while broadcasting those demonic entities to the masses. It's like Reality TV meets The Exorcist.

If possession films are your go-to, and you're struggling to find one that isn't overly cheesy or lacking in the scares, The Cleansing Hour should be added to your watch list. See for yourself what being a prisoner of social media could mean for your soul.