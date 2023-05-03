Over the years, audiences have been thrilled with a wide range of tales around cults which make for great horror movies simply because it is terrifying to see what people do when attached to a flawed belief system. Now seeking to tap into that trend, Disney+ had announced that it would be delivering its first scripted Australian Original series with the premiere of The Clearing on May 24 on the streamer. In anticipation of the psychological thriller's release, a new trailer of the series has arrived, and it is packed with ominous warnings.

Set to cast a light on the cult at the center of the series, The Clearing is inspired by the best-selling crime thriller ‘In The Clearing’ by author J.P. Pomare. The eight part series also draws inspiration from a number of real life cults around the world and in Australia. The trailer opens with unnerving music in the background of shots of a doorway into a house and a parcel of land swarmed by trees. "Mother, your love binds us together as one family," a pair of young girls are heard saying as they are sat in the backseat of a car. Both with bleached-blonde hair, they continue in unison, "One heart together we are united. Alone we are blighted." The trailer continues to show clips of the cult itself, a number of children living together with blonde hair, while searches are occurring on the outside world with parents searching for missing children. The search for the missing continues to gather pace on the outside, however, on the inside of the cult there is an initiation to be done. Miranda Otto's character asks a little girl quite ominously, “Are you ready for your Clearing?”

The series tells “an emotional and psychological thriller that follows the nightmares of a cult and a woman who’s forced to face the demons from her past in order to stop the kidnapping and coercion of innocent children in the future.” The series is set to muddy the mind while at the same time, in quite an unnerving way, blur the lines between the past and the present and as a character quips pointedly, "The truth lies in between."

Cast and Crew of The Clearing

The Clearing is written and created by Elise McCredie and Matt Cameron, with Osamah Sami on board as co-writer. The psychological thriller is set to star Otto (Wellmania), Teresa Palmer (Ride Like a Girl), Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown), as well as Claudia Karvan (Bump), and Mark Coles-Smith (Mystery Road: Origin) among a number of others. The series is directed by Jeffrey Walker and Gracie Otto.

Ready for your Clearing? The series is set to premiere May 24 on Disney+ and Hulu. Watch the official trailer below: