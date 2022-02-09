According to Variety, Cara Delevingne will be starring in eco-thriller The Climb. The Climb will tell the true story of female activists who protested Shell Oil's plan to drill in the Arctic by scaling the London Shard, Europe's tallest building. Delevingne will play one of the six lead characters, who is described as the leader of the excursion and an adventurous daredevil. The Climb is written and will be directed by Hayley Easton Street, who is a first-time feature director but has served as an art director on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Justice League, and the Fantastic Beasts series.

The plan for The Climb is to shoot the movie using The Volume technology, making the film a virtual production. This was the same technology that was used to shoot The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, so moviegoers should expect a visual spectacle. The technology involves filming live-action actors and man-made sets in front of large LED video walls. This technology has only ever been used in four films and four television shows before, but only one of these movies and two television shows have actually been released so far. The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are the upcoming films, while Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Acolyte serve as the TV shows.

Delevingne is a popular model and actress who is known for appearing in movies such as Paper Towns, Suicide Squad, and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. The multi-faceted performer was last seen in Amazon's original series Carnival Row, as well as the movie Life in a Year opposite Jaden Smith. She is currently set to join the cast of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building for season 2, and will appear in the upcoming movies Punk opposite Machine Gun Kelly, and Tell It Like a Woman, an anthology film.

Image via Amazon

RELATED: Cara Delevingne Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for Season 2

The Climb is being produced by Eclipse Films. There is no word on when production will begin, but it seems likely that it will be sooner rather than later. Writer and director Street recently spoke about The Climb, saying:

“My passion for this project is unwavering, it is the perfect subject matter, style and technical challenge for me. Using the skills I’ve honed over the last 20 years, ‘The Climb’ draws on every aspect of my life and work. I couldn’t be more excited about bringing this important environmental story to life, and letting the amazing characters, and thrilling action truly shine on screen.”

The Climb does not currently have a release date.

'Carnival Row' Season 2: Cast, Plot Details & Everything You Need to Know All roads lead back to Carnival Row!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email