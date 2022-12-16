A brand-new trailer for the Max Original rock climbing competition series The Climb has been released. This 8-episode series will see a group of 10 amateur climbers competing against each other as well as many different cliffsides as they try to prove themselves as the best amateur rock climber in the world. The series is created by Jason Momoa, and legendary rock climber Chris Sharma, with the duo also serving as the hosts of the competition along with champion climber, Megan Martin.

The series will make its debut on HBO Max starting with its first three episodes on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Three more episodes will be released the following week on January 19 with the final two episodes being released on January 26. The group of 10 will brave the cliffs and push themselves both mentally and physically for a chance to win a cash prize of $100,000 and a prAna sponsorship.

The new trailer introduces us to this group of 10 climbers as Momoa and Sharma talk about wanting to create a competition to inspire the next generation of rock climbing. We look at some of the rock faces they will be climbing as well as the training routines that the competitors will need to go through to make it to the top. While the trailer does show us many successes, it doesn't shy away from the terrifying failures as well as it shows many of its competitors fail to reach the top and fall from the cliff.

Image via HBO Max

Who Is Working On The Climb​​​​​​?

The Climb is executive produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Erin Gamble, and Matt Shanfield on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television. Momoa, Brian Mendoza, and James Mendoza serve as executive producers via Momoa's production company On the Roam, with Sharma and Jonathan Retseck also serving as executive producers. Chevrolet signed on as the title sponsor and prAna is the prizing partner for the HBO Max Original series.

The Climb will premiere its first three episodes on January 12 with new episodes airing weekly on HBO Max until the end of its first 8-episode season. You can watch the new trailer for the upcoming series as well as read its official logline down below.