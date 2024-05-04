The Big Picture Ahsoka Tano's impractical crop top outfit sparked discussions on appropriate costumes in Star Wars, prompting updates for practicality.

Costume controversies, like Leia's "Slave Leia" outfit, highlight the need for more thoughtful designs and representation in the Star Wars universe.

Ahsoka's updated attire reflects a broader trend in the franchise to correct past oversights, respectfully evolving the character's depiction.

Ashley Eckstein, best known for her role as the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, recently discussed the necessity of updating her character’s attire during a panel at FAN EXPO Philadelphia 2024. Eckstein, who has long been the voice behind the Jedi Padawan, couldn't help but humorously critique the original design of her character’s outfit. “Who fights a war in a tank top?” she joked during the Rebels & Clones panel, moderated by Kevin Polowy from Screen Rant, making a great point about the impracticality of Ahsoka's first costume.

Ahsoka Tano, who was initially introduced as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan during the Clone Wars, was quickly embraced by fans despite early criticisms, including her less-than-functional wardrobe. Her original outfit, notably a crop top for the series' initial seasons, drew criticism for its impracticality and inappropriate sexualization of the character, who began the series as a teenager.

Lucasfilm’s chief Dave Filoni and the team behind the recent Disney+ TV shows have addressed these concerns, adjusting Ahsoka's wardrobe in subsequent appearances. Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, for example, presented Ahsoka wearing a more sensible and tactical outfit appropriate for her adventures. This change was further emphasized in Season 2 of Ahsoka, where strategic flashbacks within the World Between Worlds featured Ariana Greenblatt’s younger Ahsoka donning the updated attire.

These wardrobe updates reflect a broader trend within the franchise to correct past oversights, showcasing a thoughtful evolution of the character that aligns better with her role and the practical demands of her environment. The shift not only makes Ahsoka's costume more realistic for the scenarios she faces in her experiences but also respects the character’s significance without compromising her depiction.

Controversial Costumes in 'Star Wars'

Image via Lucasfilm

Costume controversy in Star Wars has surfaced several times over the years, reflecting broader societal discussions about representation and appropriateness. One of the most famous controversies revolves around Princess Leia’s costume in Return of the Jedi. In this film, Leia is captured by Jabba the Hutt and forced to wear a revealing gold bikini, often referred to as the "Slave Leia" costume. The outfit has been criticized for its sexualization of a key female character, sparking discussions on the sexual objectification in media and prompting calls for more thoughtful costume designs for women in the Star Wars universe.

Additionally, even the design of some droids and lesser-known characters has come under scrutiny for inadvertently resembling racial stereotypes. These designs have prompted discussions about the implications of visual choices in the Star Wars universe, pushing for more sensitivity and awareness in character design. Thankfully, Star Wars is heading in the right direction when it comes to those kinds of issues.

