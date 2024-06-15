The Big Picture James Arnold Taylor shares funny story about fooling George Lucas during production of Star Wars: The Clone Wars' "Deception" episode.

At FanExpo in Boston, Collider's Maggie Lovitt had the chance to sit down for a panel with James Arnold Taylor, the legendary voice actor behind Obi-Wan Kenobi along with the rest of the main cast of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. During their conversation, Taylor shared an amusing and surprising story about fooling George Lucas, Mr. Star Wars himself, during the production of one of the show's most memorable episodes, "Deception", where Obi-Wan goes undercover as the bounty hunter Rako Hardeen.

A fan asked Taylor how he approached the episode where Obi-Wan goes undercover, noting it was a major change for his character. Taylor explained, "We would get the scripts, generally speaking, when we walked in the room. It was rare that we would get them beforehand. That one, I remember, we were in the lobby waiting to get in, and Dee [Bradley Baker] and I were handed our scripts at the same time, and we both, I think, had a lot of lines in that. It was like, ‘OK, OK, OK,’ but I'm looking through it and then Obi-Wan’s gone. There was no Obi-Wan, but there was this guy, Rako Hardeen. Who was this guy? I’m Rako? OK, I’m Rako."

What Was the Episode 'Deception' About?

In this particular episode, Obi-Wan fakes his own death and assumes the identity of Rako Hardeen, a notorious bounty hunter. His mission is to uncover a plot against Chancellor Palpatine. The undercover mission is dangerous and requires Obi-Wan to adopt a completely different persona, distancing himself from his friends and allies, including Anakin Skywalker. This episode, where Obi-Wan goes undercover, is crucial to the series. It showcases his dedication and willingness to go to great lengths to protect the Republic, even if it means deceiving those closest to him. Taylor continued with a funny anecdote about the recording process.

"I had really bad allergies that day. So I have this wonderful, deep voice, ‘I killed Obi-Wan Kenobi.’ I could do Rako really good. But Obi-Wan sounded like he had a cold. I came back in the next week to redo Obi-Wan, I remember. But it fooled George Lucas. Dave wanted to fool George because George said, ‘I don't want James to do Rako,’ and Dave said, ‘James is pretty good at voices.’ But George said, ‘I don’t want him to do it.’ That went on for a while and then eventually I fooled him, so there you go."

