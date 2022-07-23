After debuting as a part of the famously lackluster prequels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars went on to become an increasingly great animated anthology series. Across its seven seasons, it explored numerous stories taking place between Episode II and Episode III of Star Wars, spanning several characters and events. At the end of the day, however, the real protagonists of the show were the clones themselves.

Quite admirably, The Clone Wars was able to portray each soldier as having a unique and distinct personality, showing them as much more than simple mindless pawns. As such, there were many occasions when the clones were real scene-stealers.

The Brethren Come Together At Yerbana — Season 7, Episode 9: "Old Friends Not Forgotten"

The "Siege of Mandalore" arc, comprised of the show's final four episodes, is pretty universally recognized as one of the series' best stories. It begins with a thrilling battle on the planet Yerbana, where Obi-Wan Kenobi and the 212th Attack Battalion struggle to hold a bridge leading into the city.

Anakin Skywalker and his 501st Legion arrive to save the day. It's an immensely fun scene full of nice little surprises, made all the more bittersweet by the tragedy that comes in the following episodes of the arc.

Hevy Bravely Puts His Life on the Line — from Season 1, Episode 5: "Rookies"

Episode 5 of the show, where a station on a lonely moon manned by a squad of rookie troopers is attacked by enemy droids, is where The Clone Wars first showed what its real potential could be.

The rookies, aided by Commander Cody and Captain Rex, courageously fend off the droids against all odds. But when a detonator fails, the trooper Hevy must stay behind to stop the enemy. Brandishing a minigun, the soldier detonates the bomb and saves the day.

They May Be Defective, But They're as Brave as They Get — from Season 7, Episode 1: "The Bad Batch"

The final season of The Clone Wars opened with an arc featuring a team of clone troopers so fun that they got their own spin-off show shortly after. They are The Bad Batch, a group of genetically mutated clones with special abilities.

The Bad Batch is first introduced as having a 100% success rate in their mission, which is followed by Rex saying, "it's not that they win, it's how they win that worries me." The bar is set high for these characters immediately, and they meet expectations. They're strong, capable, and unlike any other clone we've met before.

Brothers Across Species — from Season 1, Episode 21: "Liberty on Ryloth"

The Ryloth arc, the final one in the series' first season, is full of great moments. The basic story centers around the Republic sending reinforcements to the planet Ryloth, where a Separatist blockade is starving the people.

In the second episode of the arc, "Innocents of Ryloth," the focus is shifted to Waxer and Boil, a pair of clones that come across a little native girl whose village has just been raided. The soldiers decide to protect the girl, and they begin to form a bond with her, so by the time they have to part ways in the final episode of the arc, "Liberty on Ryloth", it's hard not to feel moved when the girl calls the troopers "brother" before they leave.

Ahsoka Is Provided With a Team — from Season 7, Episode 9: "Old Friends Not Forgotten"

By the time the show's final arc comes, Ahsoka (Anakin's former apprentice) has left the Jedi Order and has only returned to help reclaim the planet Mandalore.

For this task, the 501st place themselves under Ahsoka's command despite her not being a general anymore. This moment not only shows the legion's loyalty to Ahsoka, resulting in a deeply moving moment for longtime fans of the series; it also enhances the emotional effect of the treason that is to come.

Plo Koon Shows His Appreciation of the Clones — from Season 1, Episode 2: "Rising Malevolence"

In the second-ever episode of The Clone Wars, Jedi Master Plo Koon and three clone troopers are stranded in space after General Grievous uses a formidable weapon on their fleet.

Throughout the episode, the three clones are constantly bewildered by how much Plo Koon seems to care about their lives. In a certain crucial scene, one of the troopers tells the Jedi that they are meant to be expendable, to which Plo Koon replies "not to me". In such a simple exchange, the episodes explores themes of individuality and sentience while also showing the Jedi master's incomparably kind heart.

The Most Satisfying Death in all of 'Star Wars' — from Season 4, Episode 10: "Carnage of Krell"

The Umbara arc, one of the most popular of the whole show, is a fascinating take on topics like blind loyalty and deception. In it, a battle is taking place on the eerie planet of Umbara, where Jedi Master Pong Krell is leading a team of clones, including Captain Rex.

Ultimately, it is revealed that Krell is conspiring against the Jedi and plans to join Count Dooku's side in the war. The clones manage to imprison him, but the master is an expert manipulator, and they almost can't stop him. It's particularly meaningful that it ends up being Dogma, the main clone that the general brainwashed, who shoots the villain dead.

99 Dies as What He Was Bred For — from Season 3, Episode 2: "ARC Troopers"

Season 3 opens with an arc taking place in Kamino, the clones' home planet. In the second episode of the season, General Grievous attacks the place, forcing the clones to defend their birthplace.

One of the main characters of the episodes is 99, a clone trooper with malformations, limited physical abilities, and rapid aging. Because of his impediments, he has become a janitor in Kamino, which causes his colleagues to underestimate him. But when the planet comes under attack, 99 bravely helps his brothers by providing them with weapons, which ultimately leads to his death as a true soldier—what he always longed to be.

The Tragic End of Clone Trooper Fives — from Season 6, Episode 4: "Orders"

Season 6 of The Clone Wars is full of great stories. The one it opens with is one of the show's most devastating arcs, which follows clone trooper Fives as the investigates a conspiracy that caused a brother to briefly lose his mind.

The culmination of the story comes in episode four. Fives has uncovered the mystery of the inhibitor chips in every clone's head, and he's ready to share his discovery with Anakin and Rex. They have a hard time believing him, though; before Fives convinces them, a team of troopers arrives and kills him, resulting in one of the most poignant scenes of the entire Star Wars franchise.

The Biggest Tragedy in 'Star Wars' — from S07E11: "Shattered"

Image via Disney

One of the biggest things that The Clone Wars does for Star Wars is making the whole concept of Order 66, where the clones' inhibitor chips force them to kill all the Jedi, all the more tragic. In the penultimate episode of the show, Ahsoka is trapped inside a capital ship when tragedy strikes and the 501st turns against her.

The scene where this takes place is beyond masterfully executed. The sound design, the music, the animation, the emotional impact of the 501st trying to kill Ahsoka, and the special devastation that comes from Rex struggling not to hurt his friend... It all comes together to form one of the most harrowing scenes in Star Wars.

