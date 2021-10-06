It’s been a long time coming, but the end is finally here. After a series of five specials on Netflix, comedian and five-time Emmy winner Dave Chappelle is giving his final say on all things America, providing his funny and provocative criticism of modern world issues while being a tad controversial. The sixth and final special, aptly titled The Closer, was released today on the streaming platform.

In the trailer, a narrator with a deep voice makes fun of the fact that Chappelle has had so many specials that he couldn’t possibly have anything else to say. The more Chappelle drives on a countryside road, the more uncomfortable he gets as he realizes that, because this is his last special, there’s an added pressure of making it the best yet. The teaser ends up with a joke, poking fun at the fact that Morgan Freeman has served as narrator for multiple projects, and the Academy Award winner himself is revealed to be sitting next to Dave in the truck.

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Explains Why ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Is Now Back on Netflix After He Asked Them to Pull It

Chappelle’s other stand-up comedy specials on Netflix were The Age Of Spin, Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones. This last one, released in 2019, had six Emmy nominations and won half of them, including Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. Chappelle also received the Mark Twain prize for American Humor in 2019, which celebrates incredible and funny social commentators.

The director for The Closer is once again Emmy Award winner Stan Lathan. He was the director of the other five stand-up comedy specials by Chappelle and agreed to team up with the comedian for this one last ride.

You can stream Dave Chappelle’s special The Closer now on Netflix.

You can watch the trailer featuring Morgan Freeman below:

KEEP READING: Nicole Byer Announces First Hour-Long Comedy Special on Netflix

Share Share Tweet Email

'Squid Game' Games, Ranked "All I know is, it is better to be the whale than the squid." -Roger Ebert

Read Next