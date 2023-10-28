Admittedly, it can be a little difficult to argue that many Coen Brothers movies genuinely count as underrated. Since rising to prominence as a writer/director duo to be reckoned with during the 1980s, Joel and Ethan Coen have continually made movies that are considered classics at best, and relatively interesting - and usually entertaining - partial misfires at worst. Just as there aren't many super underrated Coen Brothers movies, so too are there next-to-no genuinely bad ones.

That being said, of the 20 feature films and short films they're credited with directing, some certainly get more love than others, and it's the slightly more under-the-radar ones that are highlighted below. Most film fans will have seen the likes of Fargo, The Big Lebowski, True Grit, and their Best Picture-winning No Country for Old Men, but digging a little deeper reveals plenty more worthwhile titles. Again: not all are super underrated, but they should be on the radar of anyone who's appreciated any of the pair's best-known films.

10 'Raising Arizona' (1987)

With their second feature film, Raising Arizona, the Coen Brothers proved they were far from a one-trick pony (or far from one-trick ponies? Pony brothers?) This madcap comedy might be up there with the funniest and most creative of the 1980s, with it also having a remarkable cast that includes Nicolas Cage and Holly Hunter, and some supporting performances from the likes of John Goodman and Frances McDormand (both of whom show up in plenty of other Coen Brothers movies).

It's a very silly and over-the-top blend of comedy and crime, and the first example of a great comedy written and directed by the pair. Raising Arizona focuses on a string of chaotic events that unfold after a kidnapping goes wrong, but even if it's centered around a crime, it's never grim or gritty, and instead is intent purely on providing laughs and a high level of energy throughout.

9 "Tuileries" from 'Paris, Je T’Aime' (2006)

Befitting its title, Paris, Je T’Aime (or Paris, I Love You) is a movie all about various romantic stories set in and around Paris. It's one of two anthology films that the Coen Brothers contributed to, with their segment here being one of 18. It's called "Tuileries," and it stars Steve Buscemi as an American tourist in Paris (marking yet another time the Coen Brothers collaborated with the beloved character actor).

It takes place in the titular station on the Paris Métro, and sees Buscemi's character get mixed up with a couple who are arguing after he makes the mistake of making eye contact. In just a few minutes, this short film manages to feel distinctly Coen-esque, with a simple plot spiraling out of control in an entertaining fashion. It's one of the better shorts within Paris, Je T'Aime, and is worth seeking out for fans of the Coen Brothers.

8 'The Hudsucker Proxy' (1994)

Though it's easy to call many Coen Brothers movies strange or a little offbeat, The Hudsucker Proxy makes certain films of theirs seem remarkably normal by comparison. It came out at a point in their career where they'd established themselves to a decent extent and were willing to start branching out considerably further, perhaps challenging viewers and critics in the process. With The Hudsucker Proxy, maybe it became apparent that people weren't quite ready.

It harkens back to a style of comedy more popular around the middle of the 20th century, and is fittingly also set during the late 1950s. With its story about a young man being manipulated by an older man for the purposes of pulling off an elaborate stock market scam, it functions well as both a comedy and something of a drama, and though its wild creative choices and stylistic touches aren't going to be for everyone, it is still worth checking out at least once.

7 'The Man Who Wasn't There' (2001)

While No Country for Old Men is arguably the most serious and grim movie in the Coen Brothers' body of work, 2001's underrated The Man Who Wasn't There might be a contender for second place. It takes film noir tropes and pushes the violence, immorality, and dark themes found in such movies into new and more harrowing territories, telling the story of a man who learns the hard (and prolonged) way that violent crime doesn't pay.

Beyond featuring Coen Brothers regular Frances McDormand, the cast also includes an excellent Billy Bob Thornton in the lead role, and a small but incredibly memorable turn by James Gandolfini, with the movie being released while The Sopranos was still on the air. The Man Who Wasn't There manages to do fresh and exciting things within the neo-noir genre, and as such, it's a movie that you should indeed be there for.

6 "World Cinema" from 'To Each His Own Cinema' (2007)

One year after Paris, Je T’Aime, the Coen Brothers took part in another anthology movie, To Each His Own Cinema, this one released the same year as their aforementioned modern classic, No Country for Old Men. It's also connected to that film by virtue of the fact that both feature Josh Brolin, and within the Coen Brothers' segment in To Each His Own Cinema, "World Cinema," Brolin has the same appearance as his character in No Country for Old Men (Llewellyn Moss).

"World Cinema" sees Brolin's character show up at a movie theater in California and go through the process of selecting a film to watch. That's about it; it's remarkably simple, but fits with the theme of the overall film the short belongs to, given To Each His Own Cinema tasked various filmmakers with summarizing their thoughts or feelings about cinema in three minutes or less. It's overall not quite one of the best or most consistent anthology movies, but it is at least an interesting one.

5 'Miller's Crossing' (1990)

Miller's Crossing was one of many great crime movies all released - somewhat surprisingly - in the year 1990. As far as gangster movies set during Prohibition go, it can also count itself as one of the very best, telling a tense story that was also the most sprawling the Coen Brothers had attempted at this point in their careers, following various characters caught up in a violent gang war.

It's a movie that's grown in reputation as the years have gone on, but it was regrettably unsuccessful upon release, at least as far as the box office was concerned, grossing only $5 million against a budget that was two to three times higher. It was always well-reviewed at least, and modern audiences seem to have given it considerably more attention than viewers back in 1990, though some aspects - like Albert Finney's performance - were arguably worthy of Oscar nominations never received.

4 'A Serious Man' (2009)

Those entering A Serious Man hoping for a fun comedy will get something fairly funny, though to call the film "fun" in the traditional sense might be misleading. Perhaps one out of two ain't bad, and if so, it's worth taking the unique trip A Serious Man provides, with it being perhaps one of the darkest and most unexpectedly tense comedic films since Martin Scorsese's (also underrated) cult classic from 1985, After Hours.

It's a modern-day update on the biblical Book of Job, which explicitly revolves around a man's faith in God being tested to the extreme, after he's put through hardship after hardship. A Serious Man does this to the hapless lead character played by Michael Stuhlbarg, who excels in the central role here. It's great to see him front and center in a movie, seeing as the vast majority of the time, he finds himself in (admittedly memorable) supporting roles, such as in Call Me By Your Name and The Shape of Water, both from 2017.

3 'Barton Fink' (1991)

During the process of writing Miller's Crossing, the Coen Brothers took a break from the screenplay and turned their attention to Barton Fink, which they ended up writing considerably faster and made/released the year following Miller's Crossing. This allows Barton Fink to be read as a movie potentially about writer's block, with its narrative following a playwright going from New York City to Los Angeles with the hopes of becoming a screenwriter, though he ultimately finds the transition difficult.

It's a bleak and sometimes darkly funny look at the seedier, more dangerous side of Hollywood and the movie business, and plays up the stresses of being creative significantly. Like Miller's Crossing, it was overlooked by general audiences though found critical acclaim and now stands as a cult classic; its Palme d'Or win at the Cannes Film Festival likely helped cement its legacy.

2 'Hail, Caesar!' (2016)

It's not their most consistent comedy, but it provides a decent number of entertaining scenes and maintains a good level of energy throughout. It feels like it pokes fun at (and deconstructs) mystery/crime movies in a potentially comparable way to The Big Lebowski, albeit not quite as effectively. Still, you can't deny the incredible cast assembled for Hail, Caesar!, with the film starring Josh Brolin and also featuring the likes of George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, Ralph Fiennes, Tilda Swinton, and Channing Tatum, to name just a few.

1 'Blood Simple' (1984)

Blood Simple is pretty amazing for a feature film debut, instantly establishing the Coen Brothers as a directorial force to be reckoned with. It was a highlight released within a great year for cinema, with some of 1984's other acclaimed movies potentially overshadowing it. Like other Coen Brothers films that didn't set the world on fire box office-wise when first released, Blood Simple has at least become more celebrated as the years/decades have gone on.

It's also representative of the neo-noir subgenre at its best, detailing a plot for revenge that goes wrong, leading to plenty of crime, suspense, and death. It feels like a darker take on Fargo in parts, having a significant amount of tension and a sense of things gradually getting worse, though with noticeably less comedy. Another similarity would be the fact that both star Frances McDormand, with Blood Simple, in fact, being her feature film debut (and where she met future husband Joel Coen; the two got married in 1984 and have remained so ever since).

