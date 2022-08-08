Daniel Brühl has been booked and busy this year, with casting announcements for the adaptation of Movie Teller, the racing rivalry feature 2 Win, and the pandemic thriller Rich Flu. Now the critically acclaimed German actor will be joining fellow Marvel actor Paul Bettany in the upcoming adaptation of Anthony McCarten’s play The Collaboration which follows the collaboration of the iconic artists Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, beginning in the summer of 1984. The news comes from a report by Deadline.

While Warhol (Bettany) was an international superstar artist for many decades, he had a pronounced re-emergence in the 1980s when he began his collaboration with a prolific young artist named Jean-Michel Basquiat (Jeremy Pope). Despite the pair of artists having vastly different outlooks on both art and life, their partnership saw increased visibility and insane success—which is partially the focus of The Collaboration. McCarten's play opened earlier this year in the West End to its own unexpected success, under the impressive direction of Kwame Kwei-Armah.

Brühl will portray Swiss art dealer Bruno Bischofberger, who was legendary in his own right for his keen eye for art curation. He was a champion of for artists creating within the Neo-Expressionist movement, including Basquiat. He was also well known for his close connections to Warhol early in his career, and he was granted the right of first refusal on any of Warhol's future artwork, which remained in place until Warhol’s death in 1987. Bischofberger plays an integral role in The Collaboration between the two artists, as he was the one who first suggested they work together—despite their conflicting styles.

Kwei-Armah is returning to direct the film, which will ensure the magic of the original production will be maintained as it's brought to the silver screen. Black Panther's Oscar-winner Hannah Beachler has been tapped as the film's production designer, with cinematographer Robert Yeoman also attached. Bettany and Pope will be reprising the roles they originated during the play's premiere at London’s Young Vic Theatre in February. Once the filming wraps later this year, Broadway fans can expect to catch the play—with Bettany and Pope—at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Previews begin on November 29, ahead of its December 20 opening night.

The Collaboration s set to begin filming in Boston this September. In the meantime, check out moments from the play's opening night in the West End: